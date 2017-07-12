After his All-Star game MVP performance Tuesday night, ESPN published a headline that read: 'Ex-Yankee Robinson Cano provides closing act at Aaron Judge's All-Star party'.

In case you forgot, Robinson Cano was a Yankee for nine seasons, and a good one at that. In case you also forgot, Robinson Cano is a current member of the Mariners.

Cano is a star in Seattle and has been for four years. But it’s still common to see him identified more as the guy who used to play in New York rather than the one who mans second base in Seattle.

In his second at-bat of Tuesday night’s All-Star Game, facing Cubs closer Wade Davis in the 10th inning, Cano homered to propel the American League to a 2-1 victory and earn MVP honors.

The headline published on ESPN.com afterward?

In four years since leaving New York, Cano has reached three All-Star Games, hitting .296 with 91 homers and 324 RBI during that span. But he apparently still hasn’t shaken his national identity as a Yankee.

Jerry Crasnick wrote the story for ESPN.com. After tweeting a link to the story, Crasnick tweeted the following regarding some reaction to the “Ex-Yankee” headline:

To #Mariners fans upset about us referring to Robinson Cano as an "ex-#Yankee,'' I get the anger. But I have zero pro-Yankee bias. Honest. — Jerry Crasnick (@jcrasnick) July 12, 2017

I grew up in Maine, went to school in Boston, covered teams in Denver and Cincinnati, live in Philly and follow the NFL's Browns. — Jerry Crasnick (@jcrasnick) July 12, 2017

We were simply trying to make the link between Cano stealing the spotlight from current Yankee sensation Aaron Judge. No bias intended. — Jerry Crasnick (@jcrasnick) July 12, 2017

And let’s not forget this glorious video from “The Tonight Show” of Yankees fans booing Cano once he left town: