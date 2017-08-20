Shawn O’Malley homered for Tacoma’s run.

Jose Rondon hit a two-run double in a four-run ninth inning to help the El Paso Chihuahuas to a 5-1 victory over the Tacoma Rainiers on Sunday at Cheney Stadium.

Travis Jankowski hit a two-run single in the ninth to cap El Paso’s scoring.

Shawn O’Malley homered for Tacoma.

El Paso’s Chris Huffman allowed three hits over six innings, striking out five.

At Vancouver 5, Everett 3

Reggie Pruitt’s two-run single in the sixth inning proved to be the difference.

Vancouver went ahead 3-2 on a wild pitch in the sixth.

Everett tied the score at 2-2 in the sixth on RBI singles by Juan Camacho and Ronald Rosario. Manny Pazos’ double in the ninth made it 5-3.