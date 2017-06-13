Chihuahuas get solo homers from Rafael Ortega and Christian Villanueva.

Rafael Ortega and Christian Villanueva hit solo homers and the El Paso Chihuahuas earned a 3-1 victory over the visiting Tacoma Rainiers on Tuesday night.

Ryan Jackson doubled in Zach Shank for the Rainiers’ run in the fifth inning.

Tacoma’s Rob Whalen (0-4) took the loss after allowing three runs on six hits in six innings. He walked two and struck out four.

El Paso’s Andre Rienzo (3-0) allowed one run on four hits in six innings.