Jamie Romak’s homer in the seventh inning lifted the host El Paso Chihuahuas to a 4-3 victory over the Tacoma Rainiers on Tuesday night.
Tacoma’s Gordon Beckham tied the score at 3-3 with a homer in the sixth inning.
D.J. Peterson also homered.
Romak doubled in a run in the fifth and scored on Rafael Ortega’s single. Ortega then scored on a wild pitch for a 3-2 El Paso lead.
Sam Gaviglio took the loss, allowing four runs on seven hits in 61/3 innings.
