Carlos Asuaje, Cory Spangenberg and Diego Goris each drove home three runs, as the host El Paso Chihuahuas beat the Tacoma Rainiers 9-4 on Wednesday.
Down 1-0 in the fourth, Tacoma took the lead when Daniel Vogelbach hit a two-run home run.
The Chihuahuas grabbed the lead in the fifth inning when Goris hit a solo home run and Asuaje hit an RBI single.
With the score tied 3-3 in the seventh, the Chihuahuas took the lead for good when Spangenberg hit an RBI single, bringing home Franchy Cordero.
