El Paso’s Carlos Asuaje, Cory Spangenberg and Diego Goris each drove in three runs. Daniel Vogelbach hit a two-run homer for the Rainiers.

Share story

By
The Seattle Times

Carlos Asuaje, Cory Spangenberg and Diego Goris each drove home three runs, as the host El Paso Chihuahuas beat the Tacoma Rainiers 9-4 on Wednesday.

Down 1-0 in the fourth, Tacoma took the lead when Daniel Vogelbach hit a two-run home run.

The Chihuahuas grabbed the lead in the fifth inning when Goris hit a solo home run and Asuaje hit an RBI single.

With the score tied 3-3 in the seventh, the Chihuahuas took the lead for good when Spangenberg hit an RBI single, bringing home Franchy Cordero.

Most Read Stories

3-course dinners for $32 starting April 2.
Seattle Times staff