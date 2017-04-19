El Paso’s Carlos Asuaje, Cory Spangenberg and Diego Goris each drove in three runs. Daniel Vogelbach hit a two-run homer for the Rainiers.

Carlos Asuaje, Cory Spangenberg and Diego Goris each drove home three runs, as the host El Paso Chihuahuas beat the Tacoma Rainiers 9-4 on Wednesday.

Down 1-0 in the fourth, Tacoma took the lead when Daniel Vogelbach hit a two-run home run.

The Chihuahuas grabbed the lead in the fifth inning when Goris hit a solo home run and Asuaje hit an RBI single.

With the score tied 3-3 in the seventh, the Chihuahuas took the lead for good when Spangenberg hit an RBI single, bringing home Franchy Cordero.