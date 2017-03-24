It was the first Cactus League no-hitter since 1996

Angels 4 , Mariners (SS) 0 at Tempe Diablo Stadium

Notable

Eight Angels pitchers combined to hold a Mariners’ split squad team hitless over nine innings for a 4-0 victory on Friday evening in Tempe. Only starter Bud Norris threw more than one inning for the Angels, pitching two innings and striking out two batters. From there: left-hander Jose Alvarez followed by right-handers Cam Bedrosian, Andrew Bailey, Austin Adams, Drew Gagnon and Abel De Los Santos all worked one hitless inning each.

The Mariners had two of their everyday starters in the lineup — Leonys Martin (0-for-3) and Jean Segura (0-for-2). The only other projected player from the 25-man roster that played was Tayor Motter, who also went 0-for-3.

The Angels preserved the no-hitter with three outstanding defensive plays in the ninth inning. First baseman C.J. Cron made a diving stop on James Ramsey’s hard hit ball to the right-side and flipped it to De Los Santos for the first out. The next batter — Ian Miller — hit a sinking line drive into right field that was caught by diving Shane Robinson. The final out of the game came when third baseman Sherman Johnson made a diving stop on Rayder Ascanio’s ground ball to the hole between third and short. Johnson popped to his feet and fired to first for the third out.

It was the first no-hitter in the Cactus League since 1996.

Ariel Miranda started for Seattle, giving up four runs on five hits with two walks and two strikeouts.

Player of the game

Right-hander Dylan Unsworth was brilliant in relief for Seattle. The South Africa native tossed four innings, allowing one hit and striking out six with no walks. He retired the last 12 batters he faced. Unsworth has had a solid spring, not allowing a run in three Cactus League appearances — a total of seven innings pitched.

Highlights

On Tap

The Mariners host the Texas Rangers on Saturday. Lefty Dillon Overton will make the start for Seattle, while right-hander Nick Martinez will go for Texas. First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. The game will televised on Root Sports and broadcast on ESPN 710 AM and mariners.com. Lefty James Paxton will also pitch in a minor league game at the Mariners complex on Saturday.