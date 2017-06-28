The Mariners drop their second straight game at home to the Phillies, the worst team in baseball. This time, Edwin Diaz is unable to protect a one-run lead in the ninth, resulting in a 5-4 loss on Wednesday afternoon.

The Phillies scored twice in the top of the ninth as Diaz failed to protect a one-run lead, leading to an eventual 5-4 loss for the Mariners.

Tommy Joseph homered and then Cameron Perkins scored off a single to give the Phillies (26-51) the lead. The Mariners (39-41) went quietly in the bottom half of the ninth, sealing their fourth loss in a row.

Felix Hernandez was back on the mound for the Mariners, but he’s not yet back to acting as a singular force that can seal a win. Against the Phillies, the Mariners needed to rely on Seattle’s offensive power for a chance to win, but three home runs couldn’t outweigh the Phillies’ ninth-inning surge.

In Hernandez’s second game since his two-month absence due to shoulder inflammation, he pitched six innings, giving up five hits. But he struggled in the third inning, allowing three runs. The inning began with four consecutive hits from the Phillies, including Ty Kelly’s two-run homer. Philadelphia’s Odubel Herrera stepped to the plate with the bases loaded, and Herrera grounded into a double play that ended the inning, but not before Daniel Nava scored on the play.

Seattle’s offensive surge started in the fourth inning with a home run from Kyle Seager and later a 431-foot homer from Danny Valencia. Robinson Cano homered to start the fifth inning to put Seattle ahead 4-3.

Seattle’s Jean Segura scored in first inning after stealing second and then advancing to third on a throwing error. On the next pitch, Segura scored on a single from Nelson Cruz.

With the loss, the Mariners finished their homestand 5-4. They will now head on the road, where they have struggled this season, for a three-game series against the Angels.