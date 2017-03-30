After he showed flashes of brilliance at the World Baseball Classic, it looked like the Mariners’ rotation could be something special. If Smyly has to spend time on the shelf, the M’s depth will be tested.

Less than a week before the season starts and suddenly the Mariners don’t have the soggiest idea of the status of Drew Smyly.

This falls somewhere between a crisis and an inconvenience, the ultimate lean depending on the diagnosis of Dr. Edward Khalfayan, which should be known Friday. Considering that starting pitching depth was already among the Mariners’ biggest concerns, Khalfayan’s word on Smyly may well be a harbinger of hope or despair for a fan base conditioned to expect the worse.

What’s especially disheartening is that Smyly, at age 27, seemed poised for the breakout that many have expected from him for years, but which he’s delivered only in spurts. Pencil in a consistent Smyly to a Mariners’ rotation that has questions up and down the line, and suddenly the outlook looks much brighter.

But then came Wednesday’s ominous news, delivered in utterly unique fashion by Scott Servais, who became the first manager in major league history — I’m taking this on faith — to describe a pitcher’s ailment as “a soggy” left arm.

Maybe he was just playing to his audience back home, which has endured a record amount of rainfall in February and March. Perhaps other managers will follow his lead on this. San Francisco’s Bruce Bochy can lament a pitcher’s foggy arm, Los Angeles’ Dave Roberts a smoggy arm, New York’s Joe Girardi or Terry Collins a groggy arm (hey, it’s the city that never sleeps), and Oakland’s Bob Melvin, mindful of his team’s sewage-spewing ballpark, a cloggy arm.

The Mariners’ best-case scenario has to be that Smyly is suffering from what has traditionally been called a dead arm, and which is an annual byproduct of spring training. Old-timers, in fact, routinely referred to the “dead-arm stage” of the preseason as a barrier that was a necessary precursor to getting ready for the upcoming year. Break through this inevitable stage of arm fatigue, once described by former Mariner Aaron Sele as a “change of pace without throwing a changeup” and you were ready to roll.

But the fear, of course, is that something more is going on with Smyly’s arm. He has a history of issues with both his elbow (undergoing surgery while in college at Arkansas) and shoulder (a labrum tear in 2015 that he rehabbed without going under the knife), so the Mariners will hold their breath until Khalfayan speaks.

One has to wonder, of course, whether the World Baseball Classic has had an adverse effect on Smyly, as all ballclubs fear. It’s not necessary optimal or natural to be throwing 94 mph (harder than his normal velocity) with big-game Adrenalin, in mid-March, as Smyly did for Team USA against Venezuela.

His performance in that victory — just one run allowed on three hits in 42/3 innings, with eight strikeouts, including Miguel Cabrera, Victor Martinez an Rougned Odor in order in the fourth — raised hopes that Smyly could be something special this year. But combined with the nine-day layoff that preceded his WBC outing, leads to the logical question of whether Smyly’s current problems are related to that stretch.

Now the issue becomes whether the Mariners have the depth to withstand a potential Smyly shutdown, particularly one of any length. The answer would appear to be yes, with an asterisk. Fellow lefty Ariel Miranda showed last year that he can be a capable major league starter, going 5-2 with a 3.54 earned-run average in 12 appearances (11 starts) for the Mariners after his acquisition from Baltimore in a trade for Wade Miley.

But it’s a little early to be playing the Miranda card, especially with the rocky spring of Yovani Gallardo, who has a 9.24 ERA and .315 opponents’ batting average in four starts. Now, I’ll be the first to say that spring stats aren’t worth a hill of soggy beans. But when you’re coming off a year like Gallardo had with the Orioles in 2016 (5.42 ERA, nearly two months on the DL with shoulder issues), you have to be a little alarmed about his viability.

Beyond Miranda, you have Chris Heston and Dillon Overton as possibly rotation fill-ins. Of course, there’s always the Dipoto factor. The Mariners’ GM has gone almost a month since picking up pitcher Chase De Jong in a trade with the Dodgers for Drew Jackson (with word breaking Thursday the Mariners will sign veteran reliever Mark Lowe), so you know he’s itching to make an acquisition. And this is the time to do it as teams around MLB trim their rosters, flooding the market place with potential additions. That’s how the Mariners got Nick Vincent, a valuable reliever, last year on March 30.

But the more a team has to dip into its depth or scrounge through the waiver wire, the less optimal it is. Maybe this will all turn out to be a false alarm and Smyly will get a clean bill of health. Then all Mariners fans can breathe a sigh of relief.

Until then, on behalf of worrywarts everywhere, I suppose the theme song for this column is “I Am A Man of Constant Sorrow” from the movie, “O Brother, Where Art Thou?”

You know, by the Soggy Bottom Boys.