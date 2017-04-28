D.J. Peterson had a two-run double and starter Ryan Weber threw five solid innings, leading the Tacoma Rainiers to a 2-1 victory over the Sacramento River Cats on Friday night in a Pacific Coast League game.
Peterson drove home Tyler Smith and Mike Freeman in the third inning after Sacramento had taken a 1-0 lead in the top of the inning.
Weber allowed one run on four hits in his five innings. He struck out five and walked none.
Weber has allowed one earned run in 182/3 innings and has an earned-run average of 0.48.
Jean Machi picked up his fourth save for Tacoma with a scoreless ninth inning.
Peterson was 3 for 4 and raised his batting average to .235.
