The lefty reliever will miss the first three games of the season to be with his wife, Morgan, as they have their first child on Tuesday.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Dillon Overton was able to keep it all in perspective. Sure being told by Mariners manager Scott Servais that he’d made the opening day roster was a thrill and a major accomplishment for a one-time heralded A’s prospect that seemed to have pitched his way out of big league consideration last season.

“After what I went through the last year in the big leagues, for them to put me on the opening day roster, it’s a big deal,” he said.

And yet …

“I’d say it’s one of the coolest things that’s happened in my life up until, well, Tuesday, when I’m having a baby,” he said. “So it’s the coolest thing that’s happened in my life until Tuesday. That baby coming into the world will be the coolest thing that happened in my life.”

Yeah, a first child might change a person’s perception of importance.

Instead of going with the Mariners to Houston on Saturday evening, Overton is flying back to Texas to join his wife, Morgan, when the doctors induce labor. He’ll miss the opening day festivities and the first three games of the series vs. the Astros. He’ll be available for Thursday’s series finale and travel with the team to Anaheim.

“They are working around that,” he said. “They told me opening day is really cool, but in reality, your new baby is a lot cooler than opening day. They are making sure I’m there for the birth.”

Mariners manager Scott Servais, a father to three kids, wasn’t going to stand in the way of Overton being there for his first child. He certainly wasn’t going to punish him with a demotion to the minors.

“He’s earned the right to make our opening day club,” Servais said. “We didn’t penalize him because he’s going to be a dad for the first time. I don’t think it’s a good message to send. There are priorities. We will make sure he’s there for the birth of his first child. We just want to make sure we get more details on how we handle that situation.”

The Mariners can put him on a paternity list, which would allow them to call up another pitcher without an official roster move. Overton can miss three days on the paternity list.

Servais said before Saturday’s game that the organization has a plan in place but wasn’t able to announce the move. They will likely announce that move on Sunday before their off-day workout.

Overton was acquired a few weeks before spring training from the A’s in a trade that sent minor league catcher Jason Goldstein back in return. He was going to be designated for assignment if not for the deal.

“I’ve told a lot of people that the change of scenery would be good,” he said. “It’s worked out better than I could imagine. It’s awesome to feel wanted.”

A second-round pick by Oakland in the 2013 draft out of the University of Oklahoma, he missed all of his first pro season after undergoing Tommy John surgery. Once healthy, he progressed through the A’s system at a steady rate, making Baseball America’s Top 10 prospects for the organization in 2014 and 2015. Last season, he was outstanding for Class AAA Nashville, going 13-5 with a 3.29 ERA in 21 games. But the success didn’t translate to the big leagues. He won his big league debut on June 25, pitching 5 2/3 innings and allowing three runs on three solo homers.

But he struggled in three of his next four starts, never making it past the fourth inning and giving up a total of 20 runs.

“Of my seven outings last year, two of them were good and the other five weren’t,” he said. “I was struggling a lot last year, not just physically but emotionally. It was rough. I ended the season on a good note with two good innings, knowing that I belong up there.”

Those two innings came in relief against the Angels. And it’s what he’s being asked to do for the Mariners … for now.

Overton spent the entire spring getting stretched out to be a starter for Class AAA Tacoma. He pitched well, posting a 2.75 ERA in seven outings and 19 2/3 innings pitched. With the Mariners deciding to keep an eight-man bullpen to start the season, Overton’s versatility earned him a spot on the roster. He can be used in a variety of situation, including multiple innings.

“He can go longer,” Servais said. Length-wise, we’ve had him stretched to five innings here. He’s been a starter in the past. I also think you could put him in there for an inning and a 1/3 and flip a lineup early in the game if you get behind and other things like that. He’s had a very good spring. The separator for him is the changeup so he can get through some right-handed hitters. He also can throw it to some lefties. It should be a good fit for us.”

Overton doesn’t believe the adjustment will be difficult. He’s been a starter for the bulk of his pro career, but he’s also pitched out of the bullpen as well.

“My freshman year of college, I got 75 to 80 innings of relief,” he said. “I think I only started two or three times that year. I’ve done it before. I know what it’s like. Last year, my last couple of outings were out of the bullpen. It’s a little bit of a change, but not so much. You are still going out there and pitching and getting people out.”