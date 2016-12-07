Follow our live coverage from National Harbor, Maryland, as executives and agents from around Major League Baseball meet and make deals at their annual winter meetings. All update times Eastern.

Update 10:30 a.m.

Good morning.

Two days into the winter meetings and general manager Jerry Dipoto still hasn’t made a trade of any sort. There was thought that the Mariners might make a small trade late last night for back of the rotation starting pitcher for some added depth, but it never materialized. Perhaps it happens today.

Let’s get to some links:

*** To the Mariners, outfielder Mitch Haniger is more than just a throw-in player in the five- player deal they made with the Diamondbacks. He was a critical element to the deal and a candidate for plenty of playing time this season.

Dipoto has been adamant that Haniger and Ben Gamel are going to get plenty of playing time in the outfield while Dan Vogelbach will get his time at first base. Could they still grab a more veteran corner outfield presence by trade? Sure. The roster doesn’t have to remain the same. But by all indications, Dipoto seems comfortable with his position player group and is focusing on adding a starting pitcher.

