Follow our live coverage from National Harbor, Maryland, as executives and agents from around Major League Baseball meet and make deals at their annual winter meetings. All update times Eastern.

Update 11 a.m.

There was a late start to the thread this morning because of the annual meeting of the Baseball Writers Association of America. For some reason, they decided a 9 a.m. meeting would be good. This is clearly decided by people that don’t understand what the winter meetings are all about, which is not getting up at the same time as Buster Olney.

There were a few pieces of news from that BBWAA meeting. The most important news is that the Claire Smith, formerly of the New York Times and now working at ESPN, was voted on as the J.B. Taylor Spink award winner and will be inducted into that wing of the Baseball Hall of Fame. She is the first female winner of the award.

The other piece of news was the new transparency of Hall of Fame ballots. In past years, eligible members of the BBWAA — 1o consecutive years of membership — that had Hall of Fame votes could submit them in relative anonymity. They were only made public by the voter.

But a motion to make the votes available to public seven days after the induction passed by a vote of 80-9. It starts with next year’s class. That means that every voter’s ballot will be available for viewing, and, yes, criticism. It’s a smart move for an organization that has started publishing the ballots of its season awards.