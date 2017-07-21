David Phelps said it's an exciting time to join the Mariners as they push toward the playoffs.

David Phelps, the Mariners’ new reliever, woke up Thursday morning with a text from an old teammate, Mariners’ reliever Steve Cishek.

“He was asking me how it was going, what was going on,” Phelps said.

Cishek had seen the trade rumors: The Marlins, Phelps’ team at the time, were said to be trading him, and the team on the other end of the deal was reportedly the Mariners.

The Marlins were off on Thursday, so Phelps went to the pool with his wife and three young kids. And there’s where he was when he got the call. The Marlins were indeed trading him to the Mariners, who sought to bolster their bullpen with the 30-year-old Phelps.

“It was a little bit of a whirlwind (Thursday), getting as much packed up as I could and then flying 6 ½ hours,” Phelps said on Friday, his first day with the Mariners. “But I’m excited. I really am. It’s meaningful baseball again.”

Phelps, a righty, gives the Mariners’ bullpen depth. Mariners manager Scott Servais said Phelps can, if needed, pitch multiple innings. He also mentioned Phelps’ consistency against right-handed or left-handed hitters; righties are hitting .225 with a .639 OPS against Phelps while lefties are hitting .258 with a .750 OPS.

Phelps is a converted starter who has bought in to pitching out of the bullpen.

“I want to win,” he said. “I honestly do not care what role I pitch in. I got caught up in that early in my career. Coming into last year in spring training, I just said, ‘I’m going to just be the best version of myself I can be, regardless of my role.’”