In their first post-All Star game contest, Tacoma falls to visiting Fresno.
Right-hander Sam Gaviglio started for the Rainiers and allowed three earned runs in five innings of work as visiting Fresno beat Tacoma 5-1 in a Pacific Coast League game Thursday night in front of 5,361 at Cheney Stadium.
First baseman Daniel Vogelbach was 2 for 4 with a double and is batting .283 this season for Tacoma (46-44). Vogelbach also had an error, missing a catch.
Everett 5, at Tri-City 1
The AquaSox pitchers allowed only one hit in their Northwest League win. Right-hander Andres Torres started for Everett (12-16) and allowed no hits, with six strikeouts and two walks, in six innings. Torres left after throwing 79 pitches, 48 for strikes.
The Frogs came out with a bang and scored four runs in the first inning. Shortstop Chris Torres had three hits, including a triple.
