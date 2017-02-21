Daniel Vogelbach has put in plenty of work and impressed the Mariners, who are enamored enough with Vogelbach’s skill set to give him first crack at being the left-handed hitting portion of the first-base platoon with Danny Valencia this season.

PEORIA, Arizona – You’d figure that watching the World Series last October would have been a wistful experience for Daniel Vogelbach. And maybe it was, to a certain extent. That’s only natural.

After all, Vogelbach was part of the Cubs’ organization for five-plus years, after they made him a second-round draft pick in 2011 out of Bishop Verot High School in Fort Myers, Fla. Vogelbach is tight with Kyle Schwarber, with whom he shares a body type (“thick,” to use Scott Servais’ word) and, the Mariners’ hope, a batting stroke. Vogelbach roomed with Kris Bryant for two years in spring training, is buddies with Albert Almora, among other players with whom he came up through the Cubs’ system, and played travel ball in Florida with Addison Russell and Javier Baez.

But whatever pangs of “that could have been me, too” emerged within Vogelbach as the Cubs celebrated their elusive title, they were more than obliterated by the realization that he’s in his professional sweet spot in Seattle.

Vogelbach says: “I’m not a bitter person. I’m really happy for those guys. I’m close with a lot of them, and they worked really hard. They deserved it. But I’m strong in my faith and I believe I’m in the right place.”

Indeed, his trade to the Mariners on July 20 of last season, for pitcher Mike Montgomery – who recorded the final out to give the Cubs their first championship since 1908 – has opened up a new world for Vogelbach.

For one thing, he’s no longer stuck behind Anthony Rizzo, an MVP-caliber first baseman who blocked Vogelbach for the foreseeable future in Chicago. For another, the Mariners are enamored enough with Vogelbach’s skill set to give him first crack at being the left-handed hitting portion of the first-base platoon with Danny Valencia.

At the still-ripe age 24, Vogelbach finally has the chance he’s been waiting for, and likely never would have gotten with the Cubs. The rest, Vogelbach noted, is up to him. The Mariners made it crystal clear to Vogelbach what it will take for him to seize this golden opportunity: He must show, foremost, he can handle the defensive challenges of first base. Based on what they saw at the end of last year, that was not a given.

“We are not looking for Gold Glove defense over there, but major-league adequate, and being able to handle the plays he needs to take care of,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said.

Vogelbach threw himself into that challenge this winter. After his major-league callup last September, he worked with coach Tim Bogar on his defense, and went into the offseason armed with a series of drills from Bogar that he executed on a near-daily basis. More important, Vogelbach worked on getting himself quicker and more flexible in pursuit of becoming a nimbler first baseman.

“The main thing is just trusting myself in the field,” Vogelbach said. “Being as confident in the field as I am at the plate. That’s something I have finally accomplished, and I’m really excited that I’m starting to get that confidence, and anxious to go forward with it.”

Luckily, he had a convenient ally, mentor and personal trainer in his older brother, Josh Vogelbach, a former star quarterback at Guilford College in Greensboro, N.C., who runs 2 The Top Performance Training, a gym in Fort Myers.

Josh Vogelbach calls Daniel his best friend and was proud of his brother’s commitment to training “with a purpose.”

“I don’t say this just because he’s my brother,” Josh said. “It’s because he’s earned it. I have the privilege of training a lot of college and professional athletes, and he’s the hardest worker I’ve ever worked with. He had a goal. He wants to play and contribute as much as he can and help the team win. He did a great job putting himself in position to do that.”

Josh Vogelbach said Daniel worked three to four hours a day, five days a week, in addition to light cardio on the weekend. He is down 10 to 12 pounds, but Josh said the bigger factor is that the weight has been re-distributed more optimally.

“Our goal this offseason was to prepare his body to withstand a 162-game season, and anything hopefully beyond that,” he said. “Daniel is naturally strong. We just need to maintain that. The big thing is mobility and core strength, which we worked on a lot. He’s in better shape than I’ve seen him.”

Vogelbach has passed Servais’ eye test through two days of workouts.

“I think he looks great,” Servais said. “From where he was last season at the end of the year to where he was at now, he’s certainly moving a lot better defensively around the bag. He’s a lot more flexible. His hands are working better. I like what I see so far. You could tell he spent a lot of time working at it.”

Vogelbach even did yoga training two or three times a week at his brother’s gym, which Josh feels will help his hip rotation. Of course, the key now is putting all this new-found mobility and flexibility to work in the real-world practice of a competent first base.

“We worked on a lot of lateral explosion drills to help him be quicker to the ball,” Josh said. “Actually catching the ball is on him.”

And so is hitting it, but the Mariners are hopeful that Vogelbach’s minor-league track record will translate (his 1-for-12 mark in sporadic play at the end of last year indicative of absolutely nothing). With a .391 on-base percentage in more than 500 minor-league games (to go with a .286 batting average and .481 slugging percentage), Vogelbach fits their “Control the Zone” mantra to a tee – and not just statistically. Vogelbach embodies the core philosophy.

“It’s something I’ve kind of prided myself in,” he said. “Taking what the pitcher gives me, and some at-bats you might not get anything to hit, so take your walks. With two strikes, put the ball in play. You have no chance to get on base striking out. Something I really try to do is always put the ball in play and make something happen at plate.”

As the lefty in a platoon, Vogelbach stands to get a majority of the at-bats, at least theoretically – provided that he shows he can handle major-league pitching. That’s part two of his proving ground.

“He has always hit,” Servais said. “I think he’ll be fine. But we’ll see. Major League pitching is a little bit different.”

So is major-league defense. Vogelbach put in the work. Now the Mariners will see if it all translates to major-league success.