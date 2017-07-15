First baseman Dan Vogelbach had a homer, a double and a walk for the Tacoma Rainiers but it was not nearly enough as the Fresno Grizzlies rolled to an 11-2 victory in a Pacific Coast League game Saturday night at Cheney Stadium.

Tacoma starter Tyler Cloyd (1-1) took the loss, allowing three runs (two earned) in 2 2/3 innings. His earned-run average with the Rainiers rose to 1.93.

Everett loses 4-3

Chris Torres had two of Everett’s five hits, including a triple, but the AquaSox fell short at host Eugene in a Northwest League game.