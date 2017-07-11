Manfred said he's spoken to the Mariners ownership about the injuries to Drew Smyly and Felix Hernandez

MIAMI — The World Baseball Classic isn’t going to go away, no matter how much some teams would prefer it to happen.

The recent WBC was a resounding success, setting records in game attendance and television ratings. MLB believes it’s a way to showcase the game around the world, build its popularity and bring growth to the game.

And yet in Seattle, many fans view the WBC as the reason why Drew Smyly never threw regular season pitch for the Mariners and Felix Hernandez missed six weeks on the disabled list.

After a brilliant outing with Team USA pitching against Hernandez and Venezuela, Smyly dealt with arm fatigue and elbow discomfort in the days that followed. He made two subpar Cactus League starts upon his return from the WBC and then was shut down for what was initially diagnosed as a flexor strain.

Smyly rested and rehabbed the arm in the hopes of coming back after the All-Star break. But after more discomfort in the elbow during a bullpen session, he was shut down again and was diagnosed with a torn ulnar collateral ligament. He recently underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery. It’s a 12-15 month recovery and the Mariners are likely to non-tender Smyly a contract in 2018, meaning he would be a free agent.

Some members of the Mariners organization point directly to the WBC as the cause of Smyly’s injury.

“He left healthy and came back hurt,” said one source. “It’s pretty simple.”

Hernandez made two starts in the WBC for Venezuela and then returned to spring training. In his fifth start of the season, he was pulled from the game with shoulder discomfort. It was later diagnosed as shoulder bursitis. It was the first time he had been on the DL for an arm-related issues since 2007.

Asked about the situation at his annual luncheon with the Baseball Writers Association of America, commissioner Rob Manfred shrugged off the WBC’s role in the injuries.

“What I can say is this, the WBC was a huge success for this sport,” he said. “We have examined injury histories over the number of WBC events. The fact of the matter is that players get hurt no more frequently and no more seriously in the WBC than when they stay home in camp with their clubs. There’s a certain amount of injuries that are going to take place. Nobody knows. Because you can’t know whether that injury would’ve taken place if they had stayed right there in Mariners camp or not. I have talked extensively with the Mariners ownership about their particularly situation. It’s unfortunate but I think it really is a mistake to assume that whatever injury problems they had would not have occurred even if the players had not been in the WBC. The data just doesn’t support that.”

General manager Jerry Dipoto was a huge proponent of the WBC leading into this season, citing its virtues and benefits. But it will be interesting to see how many Mariners pitchers will participate the next time the WBC rolls around.