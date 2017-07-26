Taylor Jungmann earned his sixth win of the season while Mauricio Dubon and Kyle Wren combined for seven RBI to lead the Colorado Springs Sky Sox to a rain-shortened 12-4 win over visiting the Tacoma Rainiers on Wednesday afternoon.
Jungmann (6-1, 2.93) retired the first 16 batters he faced en route to six one-hit innings, allowing two earned runs while striking out seven in the eight-inning game.
Designated hitter Leonys Martin tripled and drove in two runs for the Rainiers, and Ian Miller was 2 for 4.
at Spokane 5, Everett 3
Everett’s Ronald Rosario homered for the second straight game in the AquaSox’s loss.
