Rainiers get 13 hits and Taylor Motter drives in two runs.

Colorado Springs bunched its runs in the middle innings in cruising past the visiting Tacoma Rainiers, 13-4, Tuesday night.

The Sky Sox scored three runs apiece in the fourth and fifth and had five in the sixth, including Chris Colabello’s three-run homer.

The Rainiers had 13 hits, including at least one from every batter, and D.J. Peterson hit his 12th homer. Recently demoted Taylor Motter drove in two runs.

Tacoma’s Casey Lawrence allowed six runs on eight hits in five innings.

Everett 10, at Spokane 9

Everett led 10-2 before holding off the Indians.

Ronald Rosario homered and singled, scoring two runs for the AquaSox.

The Indians had a season-high 16 hits.