GM Jerry Dipoto doesn’t want a “rental” pitcher but someone who will stick around for several seasons. With days to go before the trade deadline, this is a team desperate to make a playoff appearance.

The Mariners’ trade for reliever David Phelps on Thursday was the sort of decisive and pro-active move we’ve come to expect from general manager Jerry Dipoto.

Now he needs to do it again — with a much higher degree of difficulty.

The Mariners had a bullpen need — the same as at least a dozen other teams — and so Dipoto characteristically dived into the market and got it done. There was certainly risk in trading four prospects, but in Dipoto’s mind, it was offset by the organization’s outfield surplus, by the fact that all four were, in his words, “higher-risk-type prospects in some way, shape or form,” and the ballclub’s present need offsetting the potential benefits of future payoff. The fact that Phelps is under club control through 2018 was the piece de resistance.

Now Dipoto will endeavor to address an even more pressing need — starting pitching — as the Mariners head into the final 66 games of the season with more than a fighting chance to end their long playoff drought. Their torrid second-half start ended the ambiguity of the Mariners’ status as either a buyer or seller (though Dipoto said that whole concept is passe nowadays). But it also increased the urgency to shore up their rotation.

As it stands now, the Mariners will go into the stretch drive with one starter (Andrew Moore) who is a mere four games into his major-league career, and another (Yovani Gallardo) who was banished to the bullpen because of poor performance. Gallardo was reinstalled in the rotation Thursday to replace rookie Sam Gaviglio, but the Mariners could clearly use a boost in this department.

But they’re not alone, as Dipoto pointed out before Thursday’s game in laying out the realistic challenges surrounding the pursuit of starting pitching.

“We have been ear to the street,’’’ he said. “We have talked to every team in the league regarding starting pitching, and the league demand greatly exceeds the supply. And as a result, the asking price — you think we gave up a lot to get David Phelps — the starting market is particularly high in what the asking prices are in return.”

Translation: The teams that are holding the precious few available starters are asking for a king’s ransom. The Mariners do not have a highly regarded farm system, but that said, they do have some coveted prospects with a greater upside than the four they gave up for Phelps. And you can bet that other teams are zeroing in on them — the likes of outfielders Tyler O’Neill and Kyle Lewis and pitchers Nick Neidert, Thyago Vieira and Moore, among others.

This is where a GM earns his money. The Mariners don’t have to be reminded of the potential risks of overreaching at the trade deadline to address a dire need. The names Jason Varitek and Derek Lowe say it all. Hall of Famers John Smoltz and Jeff Bagwell came to the Braves and Astros as unproven prospects in deadline deals.

And yet the Mariners are at a stage where they have to be bold. The 15-year playoff drought is part of it, but so is that much-discussed “window of opportunity” that closes ever more as the clock ticks on the primes of Robinson Cano, Felix Hernandez and Nelson Cruz.

The Mariners will want to obtain someone they can bring back in 2018, rather than a two-month rental. But in reading between the lines, it sure seems they would give serious consideration to moving one of their top prospects in the right deal. And I agree with that stance, particularly if the departing player comes out of what is now a deep reservoir of outfield talent.

“We’re going to be realistic in what we can afford to let go,’’ Dipoto said. “If we are to give away the types of asks that are being requested in return for starting pitching, we want someone who’s not just sustainable for 2017 but for the foreseeable future. The only time we are likely to move what we think are our premium prospects is if we get a guy who we think fits in our rotation not just for one year and probably not just for a year and a half but more along the lines of multiple years out.”

And if you’re thinking what I was — wouldn’t it make sense to consider a so-called rental pitcher if you can do so at a much lower cost — Dipoto shot that notion down.

“It would if the rental cost much less, because I don’t think that’s true,’’ he said.

Dipoto will have to be creative and daring to pull this off. But the good news is he has displayed both characteristics in his frenetic reshaping of the Mariners’ roster. Servais talked Thursday about the psychological boost that ripples through a clubhouse when it picks up a respected veteran like Phelps.

“It does get a little more adrenaline going,’’ Servais said. “It sends the right message to the guys in the clubhouse.”

Just imagine the adrenaline surge if Dipoto were to pick up a dynamic starter to position the M’s for a strong stretch run. The risk-reward dynamic will be a tricky one. Dipoto all but ruled out overtaking the Astros, who held a 15½-game divisional lead.

“I don’t think we’re fooling ourselves into believing we’re going to make three magic acquisitions and hunt them down,’’ he said.

So that means that even a successful playoff run could evaporate in a one-game wild-card playoff loss — possibly without even getting to play at home. But it’s also possible that it could explode into something much more. And a team that has been waiting so long for that chance has to take some risks — prudent ones, but risks nonetheless.

To sum up, Dipoto is facing a market scarce in pitching, teeming with rivals for them, controlled by a small group of sellers trying to take advantage of that dynamic. He faces the knowledge that his fan base is hungering for October relevance. He faces the uncomfortable specter of having a prospect blossom to stardom elsewhere.

And 10 days to sort it all out.