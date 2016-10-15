Cleveland continued to frustrate Toronto batters. The Indians beat the Blue Jays 2-1 to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven ALCS. Toronto scored one run in 18 innings in Cleveland.

CLEVELAND –They don’t have a true superstar, an embarrassment of All-Stars or a celebrity following. That would be the NBA champion Cavaliers, who play next door.

The Cleveland Indians, though, have depth, chemistry, one of baseball’s best managers and quite possibly the most dominant bullpen weapon in the game.

Andrew Miller has Cleveland two victories from the World Series — and Toronto batters swinging and missing.

Josh Tomlin baffled Blue Jays batters for nearly six innings and Miller, acquired just before the trade deadline for exactly these pressure-packed October moments, blew them away as Cleveland edged Toronto 2-1 on Saturday to take 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven AL Championship Series.

Carlos Santana homered off 20-game winner J.A. Happ, and Francisco Lindor had an RBI single for the Indians. They prevailed in the second straight tense game in this series and have won five straight postseason games for the first time in their 116-year history.

An afterthought in August, Tomlin has emerged as an unlikely October star for the Indians. He allowed one run and three hits in 52/3 innings for his second victory of the postseason — he won the Game 3 AL Division Series clincher in Boston — before Cleveland manager Terry Francona handed the ball to the magnificent Miller, who is making the Blue Jays look like Little Leaguers.

The lanky left-hander struck out the side in the seventh, two more in the eighth and has 10 strikeouts in 32/3 innings in the series. Miller has not allowed a run in 16 career postseason innings.

“He’s one of the best I’ve ever seen,” said Cleveland closer Cody Allen, who worked the ninth to cap the staff’s three-hitter. “He goes out there for two innings, shuts them down and gets a lot of swings and misses.

“Whenever you get to come in behind a guy like that, you’re in a pretty good spot.”

So are the Indians, who had never been up 2-0 in four previous ALCS trips.

Before getting a ground out in the eighth inning, Miller struck out seven straight over two games.

“There’s a reason we gave up what we did for him,” said Francona, referring to the four top prospects the Indians sent to the New York Yankees in July. “We thought that he could be a guy that we could leverage in situations like we have.”

After bludgeoning Texas in three ALDS games by hitting eight homers and scoring 22 runs, Toronto has one run and 10 hits — eight singles — in two games against the Indians, dropping to 0-2 in the ALCS for the second straight year.