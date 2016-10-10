Cleveland swept the Boston Red Sox out of the postseason and sent slugger David Ortiz into retirement with a 4-3 victory that completed a three-game AL Division Series sweep.

BOSTON –The ball settled into the right fielder’s glove, the Cleveland Indians poured onto the diamond and the Fenway Park fans fell silent.

Then, slowly from the crowd rose a chant of “Pa-pi!”

Cleveland swept the Red Sox out of the postseason and sent slugger David Ortiz into retirement on Monday night with a 4-3 victory that completed a three-game AL Division Series sweep. But even as the Indians frolicked on the field in their celebratory hats and T-shirts, Boston fans weren’t ready to let their beloved Big Papi go.

“I’m glad he didn’t get a hit to beat us,” manager Terry Francona said of Ortiz after guiding the Indians to the second postseason sweep in franchise history. “I thought it was an honor to be on the field, competing against him in his last game, because he’s truly one of the best. You could tell the way people were hanging around yelling his name and everything. He deserves every bit of that.”

Coco Crisp hit a two-run homer, closer Cody Allen got four outs and the Indians advanced to the AL Championship Series for the first time since 2007. That year, they took a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series against Boston before losing three in a row.

Perhaps inspired by the Cavaliers’ NBA title — Cleveland’s first championship in a major pro sport since 1964 — the Indians shut down Ortiz and the most prolific offense in the league. Rookie Tyler Naquin delivered a two-run single and Josh Tomlin pitched five strong innings for the Indians, who will open the ALCS at home against Toronto on Friday.

Cleveland went 4-3 this year against the wild-card Blue Jays, who swept AL West champion Texas to reach the ALCS for the second straight year.

Boston designated hitter Ortiz, 40, went 1 for 9 in the series, collecting a sacrifice fly in Game 3 before walking on four pitches in his final plate appearance.

Ortiz, who hit 541 regular-season homers in his career, was lifted for a pinch runner in the eighth and left to a standing ovation.

But that wasn’t enough for the crowd of 39,530 — the largest at Fenway since at least World War II. Chanting “We’re not leaving!” and “Thank you, Pa-pi!” for more than 10 minutes while the Indians celebrated their victory, the crowd finally drew the beloved slugger back onto the field.

Wearing a red warmup and a scowl on his face, Ortiz lumbered out to the mound and tipped his cap in all directions, tapping his heart. Only when the camera zoomed in on him did it become apparent the frown was not necessarily regret over an early postseason exit: Big Papi was crying.

“Tonight when I walked to the mound, I realized that it was over. It was pretty much probably the last time as a player to walk in front of a crowd,” Ortiz said.