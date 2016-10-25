Pitcher Corey Kluber got the Cleveland Indians off to a great start and Roberto Perez finished off Chicago in the Cubs’ first World Series game since 1945. Cleveland won 6-0.

Kluber dominated into the seventh inning, Perez hit two home runs and the Indians beat the Cubs 6-0 in the opener Tuesday night. Andrew Miller, the most valuable player of the AL Championship Series, escaped a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the seventh and got out of trouble in the eighth, preserving a three-run lead.

“It’s almost like you have that extra level of intensity,” said Kluber, who became the first Series pitcher to strike out eight batters in the first three innings.

Wednesday World Series Game 2, Cubs at Cleveland, 4 p.m., Ch. 13

In a matchup between the teams with baseball’s longest championship droughts, the Indians scored twice in the first inning off October ace Jon Lester, who is a graduate of Bellarmine Prep in Tacoma.

Perez drove in four runs with a fourth-inning solo shot off Lester and a three-run drive in the eighth against Hector Rondon, becoming the first Cleveland player and the only No. 9 batter to homer twice in a Series game.

“I’ve come a long ways,” said Perez, who has three home runs in 27 at-bats during the postseason after hitting three in 153 at-bats during the regular season.

Francisco Lindor added three hits as the Indians improved to 8-1 this postseason. Cleveland manager Terry Francona is 9-0 in the World Series, including sweeps by his Boston teams in 2004 and ’07.

The Game 1 winner has taken the title in the last six Series and 17 of the last 19.

“I have no concerns,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. “It’s the first game. I’m fine, we’re fine.”

Trevor Bauer, trying to come back from a sliced pinkie caused by a freak drone-repair accident, will start Game 2 for the Indians on Wednesday night against Jake Arrieta. Because the forecast called for an increased chance of rain later in the evening, Major League Baseball took the extraordinary step of moving up the first pitch by an hour to 4:08 p.m. PDT.

Kluber painted the outside corner, and 24 of his 59 strikes were called by plate umpire Larry Vanover.

“I think his ball was moving too much today,” said Perez, Cleveland’s catcher. “We got guys off balance the whole night.”

Kluber combined with Miller and Cody Allen to fan 15, and Chicago went 2 for 15 with 10 strikeouts with runners on base.

With the Indians hoping for their first title since 1948 and the Cubs seeking their first since 1908, Lester stumbled in the opening inning.

Cleveland loaded the bases with two outs off Lester, who had been 3-0 with an 0.43 ERA in three Series starts. Jose Ramirez had a run-scoring, swinging-bunt single and Brandon Guyer was hit by a pitch. Perez connected in the fourth for a 3-0 lead.

Teams that combined for 174 seasons of futility, droughts almost on the scale of the Great Plains’ Dust Bowl of the 1930s, captivated even non-baseball fans.

On a night of civic pride, LeBron James and the NBA’s Cavaliers received their championship rings next door before their season opener.

Kluber, whose win in the All-Star Game gave the AL home-field advantage for the Series, improved to 3-1 in the postseason and lowered his ERA to 0.74.