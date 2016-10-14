Francisco Lindor hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning and Corey Kluber silenced Toronto’s usually booming bats, leading the host Indians to a 2-0 victory over the Blue Jays in Game 1 of the best-of-seven AL Championship Series.

CLEVELAND – When the ball disappeared over the outfield wall, Francisco Lindor raised his right fist and took off.

Smiling with every stride, Cleveland’s superstar-in-the-making shortstop sprinted around the bases as if he was being chased.

He and the Indians aren’t slowing down for anything this October.

Lindor hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning and Corey Kluber silenced Toronto’s usually booming bats, giving the Indians a 2-0 victory over the Blue Jays in Game 1 of the best-of-seven AL Championship Series on Friday night.

Lindor connected on an 0-2 changeup from Marco Estrada and tore around the basepaths as the Indians won their fourth straight playoff game.

Kluber, Cleveland’s solid and stoic ace, pitched 61/3 spotless innings before manager Terry Francona turned things over to the bullpen. Andrew Miller made the Blue Jays look silly, striking out five of the six batters he faced, and closer Cody Allen got the save with a perfect ninth as the Indians extended their longest postseason winning streak since 1920.

The Blue Jays wasted early scoring chances — they had six runners in the first three innings — against Kluber and their frustration grew as the night went on.

“It wasn’t like we faced the average Joe out there,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said of Kluber. “He’s one of the elite pitchers in the game, as is Miller, as is Allen. We got some guys on base early. We couldn’t get that big hit.”

Kluber is 2-0 this postseason, with 13 strikeouts in 131/3 shutout innings.

After getting their first ALCS victory since 2007, the Indians will try to take a 2-0 lead Saturday with Josh Tomlin facing Toronto’s 20-game winner, J.A. Happ.

Tomlin was scheduled to start Game 3, but was moved up when Trevor Bauer suffered an odd injury — he sliced open his right pinkie while repairing a drone.

Bauer reportedly needed several stitches to close the cut on the pinkie on his pitching hand. He has built and flown drones for years, and was hurt while repairing a propeller.

At the start of his news conference, Francona was able to joke about the injury.

“Probably everybody in here probably at some point or another had a drone-related problem,” Francona said.

NLCS starts Saturday in Chicago

CHICAGO – The Los Angeles Dodgers arrived in Chicago on Friday, fresh off a dramatic 4-3 victory at Washington in Game 5 of their NL Division Series.

The NL West champions used six pitchers in the series-clinching game, including closer Kenley Jansen for a career-high 51 pitches and ace Clayton Kershaw for the final two outs.

The taxing finale against the Nationals on Thursday left Dodgers manager Dave Roberts few options for Game 1 of the NLCS, and he said Kenta Maeda will get the ball for the opener against the Cubs on Saturday night. Jansen said he thinks he can be ready to pitch in Game 1.

Roberts hinted Kershaw would go in Game 2 Sunday.

Jon Lester, a graduate of Bellarmine Prep in Tacoma, will start Game 1 for the Cubs.

“Our staff has been really, really good this year, and I think that, really, if you put all of our names in a hat and pulled one out, I don’t think you could go wrong,” Lester said. “So, it’s a huge honor, especially for an organization like this, to get the ball again and try to go out and give us a good start.”