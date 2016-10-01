The former closer has nailed down the eighth-inning setup role since returning.

Steve Cishek is no longer the Mariners’ closer. He lost that job to Edwin Diaz in early August. But he’s finally healthy and back to pitching well in meaningful innings for a Mariners team vying for a playoff spot and that’s just as important to him.

After a stint on the 15-day disabled list with a partially torn labrum in his hip, Cishek has come back and filled a valuable role in the bullpen as the eighth-inning setup man to Diaz. It’s basically a reversal of roles for the two pitchers.

Since his return, Cishek has appeared in 17 games, posting a 2-0 record with a 1.15 ERA. In 152/3 innings, he’s struck out 13 batters and allowed just two earned runs. Opponents are hitting .140 against him.

“When my hip was bothering me earlier, I had a really hard time driving the ball,” he said. “That’s my game. I may not throw the hardest, but when I’m able to drive the ball it has a ton more life behind it. I think being able to stick my landing and drive the ball down in the zone has been a huge difference maker for sure.”

The outlook wasn’t quite so sunny when Cishek blew a save in Chicago on July 31 and lost a game the next day vs. the Red Sox. Mariners manager Scott Servais decided to go with the hard-throwing rookie in the closer role. Two days later, Cishek went on the disabled in hopes of healing the hip pain he was trying to pitch through with minimal success. A cortisone shot and some rest helped clear up the issue.

Servais has enough trust in Cishek because of his closing experience to bring him into eighth innings even when left-handed hitters are at the plate. They used to be his nemesis.

His plan isn’t complicated.

“I’m just kind of rolling with what I have that day,” he said. “For a while, it was the slider. I had a good slider and I was throwing a ton of them the past two or three outings. Then I lost a little bit of the feel for that pitch and I had a good fastball so I was going with fastballs. Basically it’s just being able to shoot at the knees. I feel like I’ve been able to hit my spots down in the zone a lot better than I have earlier in the season.”

While it lacks the glamour of being the closer with a fancy entrance video, Cishek has found that pitching in the setup role has its challenges and leverage situations.

“I’m starting to learn the eighth inning isn’t much of a difference from the ninth other than the fact you might have a little more wiggle room,” he said. “But the eighth inning is just as important. I’m trying to treat it the same way.”

Cishek pitched the ninth inning in on Friday night, working a 1-2-3 frame. It was a big personal goal for him since it was his 30th game finished of the season, kicking in a $500,000 bonus.

Notes

• The Mariners completed their Aug. 6 trade with the Toronto Blue Jays in which they acquired reliever Pat Venditte for a player to be named later. Infielder Tim Lopes was sent to Toronto on Friday to complete the deal. Lopes, 22, was a sixth-round pick in the 2012 draft out of Edison High School in Huntington Beach, Calif. This season, Lopes appeared in 131 games for Class AA Jackson, hitting .284 with a .713 on-base plus slugging percentage, 23 doubles, five triples, a homer and 49 RBI.