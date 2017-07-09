Bergman improves to 7-0 after throwing six shutout innings.

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A strong start from Christian Bergman lifted the Tacoma Rainiers to a 12-0 victory over the Sacramento RiverCats on Sunday afternoon at Raley Field.

Bergman (7-0) struck out five while allowing just three hits and zero walks in six scoreless innings.

Center fielder Leonys Martin was 3 for 5 with three doubles and three RBI, and Daniel Vogelbach was 2 for 5 with a homer and two RBI for the Rainiers. Danny Munro was also 2 for 5 with a homer and two RBI.

The win gave the Rainiers a split of the four-game series with the RiverCats.

Vogelbach and Jean Machi return to Cheney Stadium for Triple-A All-Star week festivities in Tacoma beginning Monday with the Home Run Derby at 7:05 p.m. The Triple-A All-Star Game is Wednesday at 6:05 p.m. on MLB Network.

After the break, the Rainiers host the Fresno Grizzlies for a four-game home series beginning Thursday.

Volcanoes 7, at AquaSox 6

A five-run first inning helped visiting Salem-Keizer to a fourth straight win over Everett. Eugene Helder was 3 for 4 with a double and a triple for the AquaSox.