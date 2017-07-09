Bergman improves to 7-0 after throwing six shutout innings.
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A strong start from Christian Bergman lifted the Tacoma Rainiers to a 12-0 victory over the Sacramento RiverCats on Sunday afternoon at Raley Field.
Bergman (7-0) struck out five while allowing just three hits and zero walks in six scoreless innings.
Center fielder Leonys Martin was 3 for 5 with three doubles and three RBI, and Daniel Vogelbach was 2 for 5 with a homer and two RBI for the Rainiers. Danny Munro was also 2 for 5 with a homer and two RBI.
The win gave the Rainiers a split of the four-game series with the RiverCats.
Most Read Stories
- Charges: Fists, wine bottles flew after passenger tried to open door on Seattle-Beijing flight
- Bainbridge Island gunman killed by police
- Man with knife shot by Washington state trooper on I-5 WATCH
- Battered ISIS turns back to insurgency
- It’s not just ‘bad hombres’ getting caught in immigration crackdown. It's a woman in Tukwila, getting her morning coffee. | Danny Westneat
Vogelbach and Jean Machi return to Cheney Stadium for Triple-A All-Star week festivities in Tacoma beginning Monday with the Home Run Derby at 7:05 p.m. The Triple-A All-Star Game is Wednesday at 6:05 p.m. on MLB Network.
After the break, the Rainiers host the Fresno Grizzlies for a four-game home series beginning Thursday.
Volcanoes 7, at AquaSox 6
A five-run first inning helped visiting Salem-Keizer to a fourth straight win over Everett. Eugene Helder was 3 for 4 with a double and a triple for the AquaSox.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.