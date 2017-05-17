Bergman strikes out career-high nine in 71/3 innings and Mariners allow only two hits and two walks against Oakland.

Right-hander Christian Bergman gave the Mariners everything they could have hoped for, probably more than they could have hoped for, in a 4-0 win against the A’s on Wednesday.

Bergman, a 29-year-old journeyman and part-time starter, lasted a career-high 71/3 innings, had a career-high nine strikeouts, allowed only two hits and helped rejuvenate a pitching staff that has been decimated by injuries and overwork.

The last time a Mariners pitcher tossed seven scoreless innings? That would be James Paxton three weeks ago on April 26. Paxton hasn’t pitched since May 2 because of a forearm strain. Oddly enough, Bergman was promoted to the Mariners from Class AAA Tacoma on May 7 because of Paxton’s injury.

What Bergman gave the Mariners on Wednesday was something manager Scott Servais spent most of the pregame talking about. Without Felix Hernandez, Drew Smyly, Hisashi Iwakuma and, of course, Paxton, the Mariners haven’t gotten the consistent, long starts they could at least occasionally count on.

That has caused additional problems in the bullpen, which Servais has called on earlier and more often than he would like.

Bergman was in control from the beginning. He didn’t allow a base runner until the third inning. He didn’t allow a hit until the fifth, and he allowed only one more after that.

In 16 previous career starts, including one this year in which he allowed three runs in five innings, Bergman had recorded an out in the sixth inning only once. He had allowed fewer than two runs twice and had struck out more than five twice.

Bergman received a loud standing ovation from the 14,117 people at Safeco Field as he walked off the mound with one out in the eighth inning.

The offensive support came early. Right fielder Ben Gamel tripled in the first inning and scored on a sacrifice fly from Nelson Cruz.

The Mariners added three more runs in the fifth inning — two on a single from shortstop Jean Segura, who extended his hitting streak to 16 games, and one run on a Cruz ground out.

That was plenty for Bergman, who signed a minor-league deal with the Mariners in December.

Bergman was called up to the majors because of injuries and then thrust into the rotation because of those injuries. The Mariners’ pitching staff has been decimated, and every day seems to bring a new roster move, trying to piece it together until the cavalry returns.

On Wednesday, however, Bergman did better than just holding the line. He had the best start of his career.

He also allowed the Mariners to rest much of their bullpen. Lefty reliever James Pazos replaced Bergman in the eighth inning and quickly recorded two outs on seven pitches.

Pazos returned for the ninth inning to get three more outs and close out the win for a team that had lost five of its last six games.