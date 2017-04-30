Chris Heston threw 52/3 scoreless innings and Leonys Martin had three hits, leading the Tacoma Rainiers to a 2-0 victory over the Sacramento River Cats on Sunday at Cheney Stadium.
Martin led off the bottom of the first inning with a double and scored on a single by Mike Freeman.
That was the only run Tacoma would need as Heston and four relievers combined to limit Sacramento to five hits.
Mark Lowe got the final out for his first save of the season.
