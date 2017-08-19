Dillon Overton allowed just three hits over seven innings, leading the El Paso Chihuahuas over the Tacoma Rainiers 2-0 on Saturday night in a Pacific Coast League game at Cheney Stadium.

Share story

By
The Seattle Times

Dillon Overton allowed just three hits over seven innings, leading the El Paso Chihuahuas over the Tacoma Rainiers 2-0 on Saturday night in a Pacific Coast League game at Cheney Stadium.

Kevin Quackenbush struck out Andrew Aplin with a runner on second to end the game for his third save of the season. Overton (6-5) struck out two to get the win.

Max Povse (1-3) went 42/3 innings for the Rainiers (62-65), allowing one run while striking out seven.

Tri-City 4, at Everett 3

Joe Venturino drove in two runs for the AquaSox (29-33).

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.
From web reports