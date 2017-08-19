Dillon Overton allowed just three hits over seven innings, leading the El Paso Chihuahuas over the Tacoma Rainiers 2-0 on Saturday night in a Pacific Coast League game at Cheney Stadium.
Kevin Quackenbush struck out Andrew Aplin with a runner on second to end the game for his third save of the season. Overton (6-5) struck out two to get the win.
Max Povse (1-3) went 42/3 innings for the Rainiers (62-65), allowing one run while striking out seven.
Tri-City 4, at Everett 3
Joe Venturino drove in two runs for the AquaSox (29-33).
