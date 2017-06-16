Tony Cruz hit a three-run homer in the first inning as the El Paso Chihuahuas topped the Tacoma Rainiers 9-3 on Friday.
EL PASO, Texas — Tony Cruz hit a three-run homer in the first inning as the El Paso Chihuahuas topped the Tacoma Rainiers 9-3 on Friday.
With the victory, the Chihuahuas swept the four-game series.
Leonys Martin was a triple short of the cycle, driving home two runs for the Rainiers (35-31).
AquaSox win
EVERETT — Greifer Andrade homered and had two hits and Michael Suarez hurled five scoreless innings as the Everett AquaSox (1-1) beat the Hillsboro Hops 5-3.
