Addison Russell hit a grand slam and drove in six runs, leading the Chicago Cubs over the host Cleveland Indians 9-3 and forcing the World Series to a deciding Game 7. Wednesday’s pitchers: Corey Kluber for Cleveland, Kyle Hendricks for the Cubs.

CLEVELAND – After 108 years, what’s one more day?

The Chicago Cubs are far from finished. They’re frothing.

Addison Russell hit a grand slam and tied a World Series record with six runs batted in, and Chicago took advantage of a huge early misplay in Cleveland’s outfield as the Cubs throttled the Indians 9-3 on Tuesday night in Game 6 to push this tense tug-of-war between baseball’s two longest title-drought holders to the limit.

Game 7, it is. The biggest, most nerve-wracking day yet.

For one city Wednesday, hysteria. For the other, heartbreak.

“It’s correct and apt it will go seven games,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said.

Kris Bryant homered to spark a three-run first inning, Russell hit the first slam in the Series in 11 years and Jake Arrieta worked into the sixth as the Cubs, who came to Progressive Field one loss from elimination, are rolling and one victory from their first championship since 1908.

“You dream for that, man,” Bryant said. “We’re going to play a Game 7 tomorrow, and that’s pretty special.”

Indians ace Corey Kluber, dominant while winning Games 1 and 4, starts again on short rest at home against Kyle Hendricks, who had the lowest earned-run average in the major leagues this year.

The NL champions, who also got a two-run homer from Anthony Rizzo, are trying to become the seventh team to rally from 3-1 deficit in the best-of-seven World Series and first to do it on the road since the Pittsburgh Pirates came back against Baltimore in 1979.

Maddon didn’t take any chances despite a comfortable late lead, using atomic-armed Aroldis Chapman for one out in the seventh inning, all of the eighth and one batter in the ninth. The lefty, who got the final eight outs in Game 5, will be on call for Game 7.

Maddon said he used Chapman as long as he did because he felt the game was still in the balance.

The Cubbies, shut out twice earlier in this Series, brought their clubbies to Cleveland.

They hammered starter Josh Tomlin, who couldn’t get out of the third inning and didn’t get any help from his outfield in the first. The right-hander, who was so effective in Game 3 at Wrigley Field, pitched on short rest for the second time in his career.

Everything seemed to be lined up for a massive downtown street party in Cleveland, which has waited since 1948 for another World Series title.

On an unseasonably warm November day, fans hoped to see the first championship victory at home by a Cleveland team in a major pro sport since the Browns took the NFL title in 1964 by shutting out the Baltimore Colts.

With Eddie Robinson — the last living member from that 1948 title team — in attendance, and LeBron James and other NBA champion Cavaliers coming over from Quicken Loans Arena after they beat Houston, Cleveland was poised to have a night to remember like the one in June when the Cavaliers ended the city’s 52-year championship dry spell.

The Cubs blew through those plans like a wicked wind off Lake Michigan.

Arrieta wasn’t dominant, but he didn’t have to be. Staked to the early lead, he held the Indians without a hit until the fourth when Jason Kipnis doubled leading off and scored on Mike Napoli’s single.

Arrieta worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the fourth, and gave up a homer to Kipnis in the fifth but struck out nine.

Maddon came to get him in the sixth.

Tomlin was one strike from getting out of the first inning unscathed when everything fell apart.

He had Bryant down 0-2 when he hung a waist-high curveball that Chicago’s third baseman cracked nearly halfway up the bleachers in left field, a 433-foot shot that sent a shock wave through the park.

Rizzo and Ben Zobrist followed with singles before Tomlin got Russell to hit what appeared to be a routine out. But right fielder Lonnie Chisenhall and rookie center fielder Tyler Naquin looked at each other and let the ball drop onto the grass for a double.

While they scrambled to recover it, Rizzo scored easily and Zobrist bowled over Indians catcher Roberto Perez for a 3-0 lead.

“Lonnie went hard after it, as he should, but it’s Naquin’s ball,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “He was playing on that side and he’s the center fielder. That was an unfortunate play.”

Even after the game, the sequence of what happened was unclear.

Naquin said both players called for the ball; Chisenhall said neither did.

“Kind of one of those deals you wish you could take back,” Naquin said. “Me being the center fielder, I need to take charge on that.”

Russell delivered the knockout blow with his shot to deep left-center that produced a 7-0 lead in the third inning.

A walk and a pair of one-out singles by Rizzo and Zobrist chased Tomlin.

Dan Otero came on in relief and placed a 2-0 pitch over the heart of the plate to Russell, who launched it over the wall and spent much of his home-run trot howling.

Russell tied Bobby Richardson, Hideki Matsui and Albert Pujols for the most RBI in a World Series game.