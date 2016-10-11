Javier Baez’s tiebreaking single capped a four-run rally in the ninth inning, and the Chicago Cubs beat the San Francisco Giants 6-5 night in Game 4 to win their best-of-five NL Division Series.

SAN FRANCISCO – Javier Baez’s tiebreaking single capped a four-run rally in the ninth inning, and the Chicago Cubs beat the San Francisco Giants 6-5 on Tuesday night in Game 4 to win their NL Division Series.

Chasing their first World Series title since 1908, the Cubs will open the NL Championship Series at home Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers or Washington Nationals.

That matchup is tied 2-all heading into the deciding Game 5 on Thursday in Washington.

Held to two hits over eight innings by Matt Moore, the Cubs trailed 5-2 before coming back against a beleaguered bullpen that sabotaged San Francisco one last time.

“We’ve done it before and the guys, we don’t quit,” Cubs center fielder Dexter Fowler said of the rally. “It’s a little more special doing it here. They for sure were thinking that they won it. But we play 27 outs and we don’t give up until we win.”

The Cubs are going to their second consecutive NLCS after finally ending San Francisco’s remarkable winning streak in postseason elimination games.

Pinch-hitter Willson Contreras tied the score at 5 with a two-run single with none out. Baez singled in the go-ahead run two batters later, and the Cubs capitalized on Gold Glove shortstop Brandon Crawford’s second costly error and more untimely blunders by the Giants’ once-reliable relief staff.

One day after getting tagged in the eighth inning of Chicago’s 6-5 loss in 13 innings, Cubs closer Aroldis Chapman closed this one out by striking out the side in order. When he set down Brandon Belt to end the game, Chapman’s teammates rushed to the mound to hug him and begin the celebration.

After finishing off the feisty Giants, Chicago earns another short break before opening the NLCS at Wrigley Field. Cubs manager Joe Maddon should have his rotation all lined up — lefty Jon Lester was not needed to pitch a potential Game 5.

Maddon has his confident, power-hitting Cubs on quite an October roll. They already beat All-Star Johnny Cueto and ex-Cubs pitcher Jeff Samardzija, then waited until Moore’s stellar outing was done to pounce.

The team with baseball’s best regular-season record at 103-58 took a step closer to ending its 108-year title drought. Chicago was swept by the New York Mets in a four-game NLCS last year.

Downright unflappable for years in these pressure-packed scenarios, the Giants had won 10 straight games when facing postseason elimination.

The World Series champions in 2010, ’12 and ’14, their every-other-year title chance is over in 2016 with the club’s first postseason-series defeat in the last 12.

“We don’t think we’re going to win the World Series every even year. I mean, it took 50-something years to get one here,” San Francisco manager Bruce Bochy said.