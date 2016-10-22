Kyle Hendricks outpitched Clayton Kershaw; Anthony Rizzo and Willson Contreras homered early and the Chicago Cubs won their first pennant since 1945, beating the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-0 in Game 6 of the best-of-seven NL Championship Series.

CHICAGO – Cursed by a Billy Goat, bedeviled by Bartman and crushed by decades of disappointment, the Chicago Cubs are at long last headed back to the World Series.

Kyle Hendricks outpitched Clayton Kershaw; Anthony Rizzo and Willson Contreras homered early and the Cubs won their first pennant since 1945, beating the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-0 Saturday night in Game 6 of the best-of-seven NL Championship Series.

The drought ended when closer Aroldis Chapman got Yasiel Puig to ground into a double play, setting off a wild celebration at Wrigley Field.

Seeking their first title since 1908, the Cubs open the World Series at Cleveland on Tuesday night. The Indians haven’t won the World Series since 1948.

“This city deserves it so much,” Rizzo said. “We got four more big ones to go, but we’re going to enjoy this. We’re going to the World Series. I can’t even believe that.”

Manager Joe Maddon’s team, deemed World Series favorites since spring training, topped the major leagues with 103 victories in the regular season, then beat the San Francisco Giants and Dodgers in the playoffs.

The Cubs took their 17th pennant. They had not earned a World Series trip since winning a doubleheader opener 4-3 in Pittsburgh on Sept. 29, 1945, to clinch the pennant on the next-to-last day of the season.

The eternal “wait till next year” is over. No more dwelling on a history of failure — the future is now.

“We’re too young. We don’t care about it,” Cubs star slugger Kris Bryant said of the curse. “We don’t look into it. This is a new team. This is a completely different time of our lives. We’re enjoying it and our work’s just getting started.”

Hendricks pitched two-hit ball for 71/3 innings. Chapman got the final five outs.

Kershaw could have started Game 5 on three days’ rest, but manager Dave Roberts decided to save him for Saturday. Roberts was hoping more days off would help Kershaw duplicate his performance from Game 2, when he pitched seven innings of two-hit ball in a 1-0 victory.

The decision worked out quite well — for the Cubs. After winning a pair of shutouts in Games 2 and 3, the Dodgers dropped the next two by a combined score of 18-6. Even the great Kershaw was unable to slow Chicago’s momentum.

The lefty allowed four earned runs and seven hits while dropping to 4-7 with a 4.55 earned-run average in 18 playoff games.