The World Series is going back to Cleveland. The host Chicago Cubs beat the Indians 3-2 in Game 5 to cut Cleveland’s lead in the best-of-seven competition to 3-2. Game 6 is Tuesday.

CHICAGO – They have waited 108 years for a championship. So with this World Series on the verge of slipping away, the Chicago Cubs could not wait any longer.

Manager Joe Maddon summoned closer Aroldis Chapman from the bullpen in the seventh inning for the first eight-out save of his career in major-league baseball, needing to hold off the Cleveland Indians in Game 5.

As nervous fans fretted at Wrigley Field, Chapman fired his 100 mph-plus heat and preserved the Cubs’ 3-2 victory Sunday night, cutting Cleveland’s lead in the best-of-seven competition to 3-2.

TUESDAY Game 6 of World Series, Chicago Cubs at Cleveland, 5:08 p.m., Ch. 13 (Indians lead 3-2)

“I didn’t expect to come in so early, but I mentally prepared myself,” Chapman said through a translator. “I was ready to come in at a moment’s notice.”

A white flag with a blue “W” was raised atop Wrigley Field after a Series game for the first time since Oct. 8, 1945, a Game 6 win over Detroit. Fans stayed long after the final out and sang to “Sweet Home Chicago” as some Cubs returned to the field for media interviews.

“High anxiety,” Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo said. “A lot of deep breaths. Every pitch gets bigger and bigger as the game goes on. It’s unbelievable. Great win here, we sent these fans off with a win, now we have to go to Cleveland and win.”

The team that led the majors in victories this year will try to extend its season again Tuesday night when Chicago right-hander Jake Arrieta faces Josh Tomlin in Cleveland in Game 6.

Chicago is trying to become the first team to overcome a 3-1 Series deficit since the 1985 Kansas City Royals and the first to do it by winning Games 6 and 7 on the road since the 1979 Pittsburgh Pirates.

Cleveland, in search of its first title since 1948, is seeking its third-ever title and has won the championship at home once, in 1920.

Chapman hadn’t pitched in the seventh inning since 2012. He threw 42 pitches, 15 of them at least 100 mph.

“It’s something you can’t normally do during the season without beating somebody up too badly,” Maddon said.

The lefty struck out four and fanned Jose Ramirez, who had homered earlier, with 101 mph heat to end the game.

“That was a big ask and he answered,” Indians manager Terry Francona said of Chapman. “That was impressive.”

With the crowd at the Friendly Confines desperate for success, Kris Bryant homered to start a three-run burst in the fourth inning off Trevor Bauer that gave Cubs starter Jon Lester — a graduate of Bellarmine Prep in Tacoma — a 3-1 lead. The Indians nicked Lester for a run in the sixth, and Carl Edwards Jr. took over to begin the seventh with a 3-2 edge.

Chapman came in with a runner on second and one out. He stranded the potential tying run at second base in the seventh inning and at third in the eighth, then pitched a 1-2-3 ninth.

Lester, the losing pitcher in Game 1, improved to 4-1 in World Series play by allowing two runs and four hits.

Ramirez homered in the second to put the Indians ahead. Cleveland closed out scoring in the sixth when Rajai Davis singled, stole second and scored on a two-out single by Francisco Lindor, who is hitting .421 in the Series.

Mike Napoli singled against Edwards leading off the seventh and took second on a passed ball by rookie catcher Willson Contreras, who had just replaced David Ross.

Carlos Santana flied out, and Chapman came in to strike out Ramirez with a 100 mph pitch. He hit Brandon Guyer on the left leg and retired Roberto Perez on a ground out as fans screamed in relief.

Then in the eighth, Davis singled with one out on a hard grounder down the line that Rizzo stopped with a dive — Chapman took a few seconds before heading to cover first, leaving Rizzo with no one to throw to. Davis stole second, and after Jason Kipnis fouled out, swiped third standing up. Lindor took a 101 mph pitch at the knees for a called third strike.

Bauer, his pinkie seemingly healed from a cut suffered while repairing a drone during the AL Championship Series, dropped to 0-2 in the World Series, giving up three runs in four innings.

Bryant, in a 1-for-15 slide, led off the fourth by driving a fastball into the left-field bleachers.

Rizzo sent the next pitch off the ivy on the right-field wall for a double, took third on Ben Zobrist’s single and came home with the go-ahead run when Addison Russell topped a pitch down the third-base line for an infield single.