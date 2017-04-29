De Jong will be filling Felix Hernandez's spot in the starting rotation.

CLEVELAND — It was two days before Chase De Jong’s first big league start and he already was into his preparation mode. He wasn’t studying the tendencies of a very tough collection of hitters that he’ll be facing in the Cleveland Indians’ lineup. There was no studying of his own mechanics or film from his solid relief outing in Oakland where he tossed four shutout innings against the A’s.

No, the first part of his preparation for Sunday’s start was to wait until his teammates were done with batting practice on Friday and then walk out to the mound of Progressive Field, pace around it, stand on the rubber and take in his surroundings — familiarize himself.

It’s something he did at the Oakland Coliseum as well.

“Any time I haven’t been on a mound somewhere, I try to go out there so that way it’s not my first time looking at that batter’s box and that backstop,” he said. “I’m a big believer in visualization. So being able to go out there and stand on that mound and get mental reps like that before a start, I think it benefits me even more.”

It was something that De Jong had one consistently throughout his minor league career, but had kind of gotten away from last season. When he placed on the opening day 25-man roster as a fill in for Dillon Overton, who was on paternity leave, manager Scott Servais took De Jong to the mound at Minute Maid Park during the workout before the season opener.

“He was like, ‘stand on the mound,” De Jong said. “I hadn’t done that in about a year. But it used to be part of my thing and now I’m getting back to it.”

That time in Houston didn’t go quite as planned. In his first appearance, De Jong gave up a walkoff homer to George Springer in the 13th inning of a 5-3 loss, which definitely wasn’t any part of the visualization process. He was sent down after the game.

“A bunch of people asked me, ‘Are you just going to try and forget about Houston,” he said. “I was like, ‘No. There’s stuff to learn from that. There’s stuff to learn from every outing.'”

De Jong replayed out the inning in his mind, watched the video, analyzed it some more and then came away with his own understanding of it.

“I made good pitches there,” he said. “I went out and I executed. I got relatively weak contact. The walk to (Evan) Gattis is something I played out over and over in my head. I think I could’ve attacked him a little more aggressive. Even on the homer, the ball landed just over the fence. So it’s a homer. He popped it up. He didn’t great barrel on it. I made my pitch. I just didn’t get the result I wanted. I had to internalize the fact that I didn’t need to be results oriented to determine my success. I went out there and executed my pitches and threw the ball relatively well.”

He certainly pitched without fear against the A’s in his second call-up, throwing four shutout innings and allowing just one hit.

“I pitched my game,” he said. “To be able to stick to my game plan and attack lineups like that, I was very happy.”

It’s that moment of knowing your stuff plays in the big leagues. That’s vital for any pitcher. Had De Jong remained with the Dodgers, there’s no telling when he would’ve gotten that moment or an opportunity. He was mired behind a slew of veterans on the Dodgers’ pitching depth chart. So when Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto traded for him this spring, it put kick start into his career.

“I’m so grateful to this organization for having the faith in me and giving me this opportunity,” he said. “For Jerry and the front office to go out and trade for me and back up what they said, here I am and it’s April. It’s incredible. I need to rise to the occasion and perform because they have that faith in me and I have that faith in myself. Now I just need to put together a body of work.”

De Jong will have his mother and father and fiancee in the stands on Sunday along with some other relatives that live in the area.

“This is incredible,” he said. “My first major-league start. It’s a dream come true. I feel like I’ve been having a lot of those this month. It’s been an incredible month for me personally. This is something I’ve been dreaming of since being a little kid.”