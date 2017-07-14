The Grizzlies were scoreless until the eighth in a 4-0 win.

Casey Lawrence kept the Fresno Grizzlies off the scoreboard until the eighth inning, but the Tacoma Rainiers didn’t give him any run support in a 4-0 loss Friday night.

Lawrence went 71/3 innings and gave up a run on four hits. Dean Kiekhefer gave up the other three runs in one-third of an inning. D.J. Peterson was 2 for 3 with a walk for the Rainiers, who had just five hits.

Fresno starter David Martinez threw six shutout innings, giving up four hits.

Tri-City 3, Everett 0

Henry Henry gave up just two singles over seven innings as the Dust Devils blanked the AquaSox.