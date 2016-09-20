There’s been an invasion of Canadian baseball fans at Safeco Field in this week’s series, making for a poor home advantage. The Mariners have nobody to blame but themselves.

TORONTO, ER, SEATTLE — It’s the most important series the Mariners have played all year, and the Safeco Field fans knew it.

They flooded the park and unleashed their larynxes in hopes of willing their team to the playoffs.

Only problem is, that raucous, relentless crowd was in overwhelming support of the Blue Jays.

And the Mariners? The Mariners have nobody to blame but themselves.

For the second straight night at Safeco, at least 60 percent of the 34,000 fans were rooting for Toronto. From the moment “Oh, Canada!” played over the sound system, it was clear the home team would be batting in the top half of each inning.

Chants of “Let’s go Blue Jays!” blared throughout the evening, and boos followed Hisashi Iwakuma’s every attempt to pick a Blue Jay off at first. In what might be seen as their last-ditch effort to sneak into the postseason, the Mariners found themselves strangers in a familiar land.

“I doubt any other park has something like this,” said Seattle reliever Tom Wilhelmsen, referencing the number of fans supporting the visiting team. “I think every baseball fan should come check out a Blue Jays series against the Mariners in Seattle just as much as I think they should go to Fenway Park.”

If this series were taking place in mid-June, or after the Mariners’ playoff destiny had been decided, then this invasion wouldn’t be so concerning. Our neighbors to the north have just one baseball team, and its British Columbia fans mark these dates on their calendars every year.

But the Mariners began this mid-September series two games behind Toronto for the final wild-card spot. And yet, the cheers for Russell Martin were far greater than those for Leonys Martin.

It would be easy, in this situation, to place the blame on M’s fans for showing indifference when so much was at stake. You’d never see such a disproportionate crowd in Boston, New York or Chicago amid a playoff push.

But seriously, how often do the Mariners reward their fans for rushing the turnstiles in an important series? Not even Charlie Brown falls for this act again.

In this year’s opening home series vs. the A’s, when the average attendance was 38,000, the M’s got swept. In a mid-May series vs. the Angels, when the average attendance was 39,000, the M’s got swept. In a late-May series vs. the Twins, when the average attendance was 34,000, the M’s got swept. And in a late-June series vs. the Rangers, when the average attendance was 37,000, the M’s got swept.

Sure, there have been a few series in which Seattle fared better in front of large home crowds — namely against the Cardinals in June, the Orioles in July and the Angels in August. But those all came after the Mariners had seemingly dipped out contention.

The M’s have been OK this season when the fans want a win, but when they need one, their team hasn’t come through.

The bigger issue goes well beyond this season, though. Seattle hasn’t reached the playoffs in 15 years and is on the brink of extending that streak to 16. More painful yet, they’ve had this tendency lately to tease fans in early September, only to crush them at the end of the month — as they did by losing five straight games from Sept. 20-25 in 2014.

So yeah, don’t blame fans for choosing to stay home Monday and Tuesday night.

“I would certainly hope that when we do get to the playoffs and make a deep run, then it would flip,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said Tuesday. “But we gotta get there first, and we haven’t done it yet.”

And until they do, don’t expect the Canadian invasion to slow down.

The Blue Jays have earned their fans’ support. The Mariners just aren’t there yet.