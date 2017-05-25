Follow our live coverage, analysis and commentary above as the Mariners (20-27) face the Nationals (28-17) in the third game of what figures to be a challenging eight-game road trip against three teams over .500 in Washington, Boston and Colorado.
First pitch is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. Pacific time and the game is broadcast on Root Sports TV and ESPN 710 AM radio.
