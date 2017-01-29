The M’s new shortstop credits his fellow Dominican for helping fix his swing, which led to last year’s breakout season.

The question came from a fan during one of the “Dugout Discussions” at Mariners’ FanFest on Saturday.

Jean Segura was asked: “What was your reaction when you found out you would be playing next to your friend, Robinson Cano?”

Segura broke into a grin and raised his hands over his head, imitating a celebration that was part dance and part hand waving. It drew a roar from the crowd.

The Mariners hope Segura will have fans making similar reactions to his play this season after acquiring him from the Diamondbacks along with outfielder Mitch Haniger and pitcher Zac Curtis in exchange for pitcher Taijuan Walker and last year’s starting shortstop Ketel Marte.

Coming off a season where he racked up 203 hits, Segura is slotted as the Mariners’ every day shortstop and leadoff or No. 2 hitter depending on that day’s pitcher.

“I think it’s a huge, huge addition to our ballclub,” manager Scott Servais said. “Honestly, we gave up good players to get Jean Segura and Mitch Haniger. I think that can’t go unnoticed. Ketel Marte, Taijuan Walker … they’re major league players that are going to have good major-league careers. There is no doubt. But trying to look at where we were at with the ballclub and get the opportunity to bring Jean Segura in here to stabilize shortstop was too good to pass up especially with the offensive year he had last year.”

But it’s the chance to play next to Cano, a fellow Dominican that he’s admired, emulated and leaned on for advice on and off the field the last few seasons, that has Segura so excited.

“I think it’s going to be one of the best moments in my life,” he said.

Segura spent most of last season at second base with Arizona because of a glut of shortstops, but he will move back to his natural position.

“I’ve waited for that moment,” he said. “Last year, the only choice I had was to play second base and as a professional baseball player, you do what you have to do. But I’m a shortstop. I came to the big leagues as a shortstop. I’d played almost four years at shortstop. It’s going to be fun going back to my normal position.”

Segura has spent the offseason working out with Cano in the Dominican Republic.

“We work out together, we practice together,” he said. “We are at his place every day in the offseason.”

Last offseason, he worked with Cano on his swing and it produced a breakout season for him. Segura, who turns 27 on March 17, hit .319 with an .867 on-base plus slugging percentage, 41 doubles, seven triples, 20 home runs, 64 RBI and 33 steals in 153 games.

“I thank Robbie for helping me to keep doing what I do in the field,” he said. “I always talk to him about it, how I can be a better player, how I can be better on and off the field. Thank God I made those little adjustments, offseason hitting-wise, and it worked.”

Lewis on mend, O’Neill gets invite

Outfielders Kyle Lewis, who was ranked No. 29, and Tyler O’Neill, who was ranked No. 46, were the only Mariners farmhands to make the MLB Pipeline list of top 100 prospects in baseball

They were also a part of Baseball America’s Top 100 prospects.

Lewis, the Mariners first-round pick in the 2016 draft, is recovering from season-ending knee surgery after gruesome injury suffered sliding into home for short-season Everett in July. He underwent surgery on Aug. 11 to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament and torn medial and lateral meniscus.

“I feel great,” he said. “The knee is coming along nicely. I’ve been checking all my boxes and making all my progressions. I’m right on track to where I want to be and where I’m scheduled to be. I trust my trainers and I’m taking it slow and not trying to rush anything.”

Lewis has been doing some light exercises and is projected to return around the middle of July.

O’Neill received an invitation to big league spring as a nonroster player. The plan is for him to start at Class AAA Tacoma this season.

“It’s going to be great to play in Tacoma,” he said. “I’m ready for the next level. I was really hoping for the (invite) this year. I felt like I deserved it. It’s really good to be recognized for my accomplishments. I’m going to go to camp and do my best.”

O’Neill won the Southern League player of the year at age 21, hitting .293 with 26 doubles, four triples, 24 homers and 102 RBI in 130 games for Class AA Jackson.

“He’s a special player,” Mariners director player of development Andy McKay said. “ … There’s a lot of substance behind those numbers.”