Major League Baseball topped the 25th annual Sports Fan Loyalty Index put out by Brand Keys, Meanwhile, the NFL dropped from its customary No. 1 slot to third place among the four major U.S. professional leagues.

Inside sports business

Major League Baseball has begun another season, though it will be tough to top the one concluded in early November with the Chicago Cubs finally winning it all in a thrilling seven-game World Series.

And that Cubs victory, along with huge playoff television ratings and the success of smaller-market clubs, is being cited as why MLB recently topped the 25th annual Sports Fan Loyalty Index put out by Brand Keys. The New York consulting firm, which for decades has worked with teams, leagues and advertisers, surveyed 17,852 so-called “avid’’ sports fans in markets nationwide about loyalty to teams in the four major U.S. professional sports leagues.

When results were tallied, MLB had the highest loyalty score for the first time in a decade. Which is interesting, given recent news about MLB commissioner Rob Manfred implementing rules changes to quicken the pace of play.

The Brand Keys survey seems to suggest Manfred is fixing something that isn’t broken.

Perhaps as surprising as baseball’s gain was the tumble by the National Football League, which has for years has been the survey’s leader. The NFL dropped from first place all the way to third, with the NBA moving up to No. 2 and NHL sticking at No. 4.

Brand Keys president Robert Passikoff was initially surprised to see baseball claim the top spot. But not after he looked into reasons why.

“What’s been happening is that the smaller markets have been doing better,’’ he said, noting the Cleveland Indians made the World Series and nearly defeated the Cubs. “All of a sudden, you’ve got Cleveland, St. Louis, Kansas City, but not the Yankees. What are the Yankees doing? You’re not hearing about the big-market teams. You’re hearing about the smaller-market teams doing stuff and that’s a shift generally.’’

On an MLB team level, the Cubs ranked No. 1, followed by the Nationals, Dodgers, Red Sox and Giants. The Mariners — dead last a year ago for the first time — moved up to No. 23 based on their near-playoff showing in 2016.

The Diamondbacks replaced them at No. 30.

The survey is quite detailed and goes far beyond winning or losing, making it unusual for teams to rise or fall more than a handful of spots annually, or for leagues to move at all.

Results are based on four key survey indicators with “History and Tradition’’ counting for 30 percent of the total loyalty score. Fans were asked whether the sport is part of their community rituals, institutions and “tribal’’ beliefs.

“Fan Bonding’’ counts for 29 percent, measuring whether a sport’s players are respected and admired. Another 21 percent is derived from “Pure Entertainment’’ fans get watching the sport and whether quality of play is consistent from year to year.

Finally, the remaining 20 percent is for “Authenticity’’ and whether fans felt their favorite teams played together, seem unified and deployed strategy in addition to skill.

Passikoff said loyalty scores are important for teams, leagues and advertisers to understand. Fan loyalty, he adds, usually correlates directly to TV viewership results.

The NFL, he noted, saw TV ratings drop 9 percent from the previous season and 6 percent in the playoffs. Meanwhile, the NBA, which for years sat No. 3 in the loyalty rankings, rose to No. 2 after viewership increased on all four networks carrying its games.

As for the NHL, at No. 4, he noted the 2016 Stanley Cup Final was one of the lowest rated since the event returned to NBC 11 years ago.

Passikoff said the NFL plunge is reflective of a trend toward a larger loyalty decline as fans tune out a league losing its connection to them.

“How many teams have moved in football this year — three of them?’’ Passikoff asked. “So, where’s the loyalty? Where do you build up the community institution? You don’t.’’

Passikoff said NFL fans surveyed felt an affinity to their team’s quarterback, but few other players. He scoffed at the contention the November election was responsible for the ratings drop.

“What kind of nonsense is that?’’ he said. “They aren’t going to stop watching football because there’s an election. Sure, pre-election they were down 12 percent, so they came back a little afterward. But they’re still off 9 percent. You’re going to blame Trump and whatnot for that?’’

As for baseball, he said smaller-market success has increased fan engagement at all ages. He noted the 2016 World Series, highest rated since 2004, was the most watched TV program overall for adults ages 18-49.

The under-50 crowd is exactly what Manfred is hoping to lure via a quickened game pace. Many fans have complained the changes are unnecessary and that baseball works fine.

To be fair, though, MLB has the oldest demographic of the four sports at an average age of 53.

So, fans saying it’s OK might be older and not those Manfred is trying to reach. Passikoff said there’s nothing wrong with tweaking a sport, as long as Manfred and others realize they already enjoy a strong “emotional” connection to fans.

“Fan-loyalty ratings never lie,’’ Passikoff said. “They’re a leading indicator of behavior and that ties directly into profitability. It tells us what fans are going to do — and watch.’’

And in this new MLB season, they are watching with heightened interest.