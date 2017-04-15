The Mariners aren’t the only team with postseason expectations that have gotten off to less-than-stellar starts in 2017.

Back in the sun-drenched, 80-degree days of spring training, Mariners manager Scott Servais talked often about how he hoped/expected his team to get off to a strong start to the 2017 season.

“Last year, I was just hoping we wouldn’t get buried early,” Servais said. “This year I expect us to come out strong right out of the chute.”

It didn’t happen.

In fact, the Mariners have gotten off to a suboptimal start with a 3-8 record going into Saturday night, highlighted by poor hitting with runners in scoring position, inconsistent performances from their bullpen and playing the Astros — a team they’ve struggled against for the past few seasons — seven times in the first 11 games of the season, going 2-5.

The cries of “Same ol’ Mariners” and the “Mariners are going to Mariner” flooded social media.

To be fair, it isn’t a good way to begin a season. The number of teams that start off this slowly and end up having serious success dwindles with each loss. The Mariners and fans can take some solace in the 2011 season, in which — as Jeff Sullivan of Fangraphs pointed out — the Red Sox and Rays started 2-8 and the Tigers 3-7 and then proceeded to win 90, 91 and 95 games. Detroit and Tampa made the playoffs.

(Records coming into Saturday)

Cardinals (3-7)

Worry scale: 5 out of 10

The self-described “best” fans in baseball are not happy with their beloved birds right now. The Cardinals came into the season believing they could compete with the vaunted Cubs in the National League Central and expecting to at least grab a wild-card spot. But they’ve looked far from a playoff team early in the season.

The pitching staff was hurt in the spring by the loss of top young arm Alex Reyes. Meanwhile, Carlos Martinez has been mediocre and Adam Wainright has been worse. The Cardinals are allowing 5.2 runs per game, second-most in the NL with a 4.76 earned-run average, tied for second-worst.

The bullpen has the worst ERA in the National League at 7.44 having given up 23 earned runs in 21/3 innings with no saves. The bullpen’s 1.40 strikeout-to-walk ratio is the worst in the NL. Free-agent signee Brett Cecil has been awful.

Blue Jays (1-9)

Worry scale: 8 out of 10

Obviously, the Red Sox were the popular pick to win the American League East. But Toronto, even with the loss of Edwin Encarnacion, was still considered a team that could compete for a division title and a wild-card spot. Instead, the Blue Jays have the worst record in baseball. Their one win came in the third game of the season, and they’ve lost seven straight. To make things worse, they were forced to put the one player on the team that was hitting — Josh Donaldson — on the 10-day disabled list with a sore calf. They are averaging 2.8 runs per game with a team batting average of .199 and OPS of .561 — all worst in the American League — while hitting five homers. Troy Tulowitzki is hitting .216 with a .655 OPS while Jose Bautista is hitting .135 with a .439 OPS.

Giants (5-7)

Worry scale: 2 out of 10

The record isn’t that bad. But it’s how the Giants have lost a few of those games. San Francisco is once again blowing leads late in games. The Giants have three blown saves this season, including free-agent closer Mark Melancon blowing his first save opportunity with his new team. It’s a relatively small sample size, but there seems to be lingering psychological effects from last year’s struggles to close out wins. Even in a few of the wins this season, it’s been an ordeal. San Francisco is also 0-3 in games started by Madison Bumgarner.

Indians and Rangers (4-6)

Worry scale: 3 out of 10

Winners of their respective divisions a year ago, both teams are lingering near the bottom of them now. It will likely change because both are too talented. Texas has been without starting third baseman Adrian Beltre, who is dealing with a calf strain, while projected starters Andrew Cashner and Tyson Ross were not ready to start the season because of injury. Another factor in Texas’ record has been the ultrapoor performances of reliever Sam Dyson, who has been awful, allowing 11 runs in three appearances.

After a 3-0 start (sweeping Texas), Cleveland went 1-6 over the next seven games. Big offseason acquisition Encarnacion is hitting just .194 with two extra-base hits, while Carlos Santana is hitting .186 with a .596 OPS. Meanwhile, the vaunted starting rotation hasn’t pitched well. Corey Kluber (5.25 ERA), Trevor Bauer (8.44 ERA) and Josh Tomlin (18.47 ERA) are off to slow starts.