After scoring 10 runs the night before, the M’s score none on Saturday and Cruz is lifted with knee discomfort after sliding into second base.

ANAHEIM, Calif. — From 10 runs to zero in 24 hours, and their cleanup hitter was forced out of the game because of knee pain.

The Mariners’ hit-producing, run-scoring machine of an offense from Friday night was absent from Angels Stadium on Saturday night.

Veteran right-hander Ricky Nolasco quieted the Mariners with an assortment of pitches, none of them straight, most flirting with the edge of the strike zone and few of them hit hard by aggressive Seattle hitters.

The result?

Nolasco tossed a crisp three-hit shutout, leading the Angels to an easy 4-0 victory over Seattle.

It certainly wasn’t expected. Nolasco came into the game with a 3-9 record and a 4.86 ERA. He had allowed runs in every one of his outings up until his most recent start on June 26, when he threw 61/3 shutout innings against the Dodgers.

“Ricky Nolasco pitched a really good game, and he has been pitching well of late,” M’s manager Scott Servais said. “We knew that coming into the game. He did a good job. We really couldn’t get anything going against him. He controlled the counts.”

It was the sixth shutout of his career. His last came against the A’s on Sept. 27 of last season. It was the seventh time this season that Seattle has been shut out.

“With the way we were swinging the bats last night, I was certainly expecting a different ballgame,” Servais said.

Mariners cleanup hitter Nelson Cruz celebrated his 37th birthday by being removed from the game with pain in his right knee.

“It started pretty good, but the finish was not so good,” he said.

Cruz hit a rocket of a line drive off the center-field wall in the second inning — the hardest-hit ball of the night off Nolasco — but he was slow around first and was thrown out at second by center fielder Cameron Maybin.

“I hit it and running to first I had lost it and had no clue where the ball was so I almost missed first base trying to see the ball and then he made a good throw,” Cruz said.

But the result of his slide into second was worse than the result of the play. Cruz limped off the field after jamming his knee into the ground.

“I could feel it sliding,” he said. “I don’t exactly know what happened. I think I put too much pressure on it when I slid. They are going to take another look at it tomorrow.”

Servais called the injury “day to day.” Cruz will normally pronounce himself good to go immediately on minor issues, but he didn’t say that about playing in Sunday’s series finale.

“We’ll see tomorrow when I wake up how I feel,” he said.

Already playing with a short bench, the Mariners will likely have to bring up a position player for depth. Outfielder Boog Powell was lifted early from Class AAA Tacoma’s game at Cheney Stadium. He’d be the likely candidate to be added to the roster while a pitcher, possibly Max Povse, could be the odd man sent down.

The Mariners got a decent start from right-hander Sam Gaviglio, who pitched 61/3 innings, giving up three runs on five hits with a walk and three strikeouts.

“I thought he did exactly what he needed to do to give us a chance,” Servais said.

In the second inning, Gaviglio hung a 1-1 slider to Andrelton Simmons. The lithe, Gold Glove shortstop showed some decent pop in his bat, taking a vicious swing at the cookie of a pitch and hammering it onto the rocks beyond the wall in left-center for a solo homer.

“Just a bad pitch,” Gaviglio said

The Angels pushed the lead to 2-0 in the third. Ben Revere led off with a single, stole second, moved to third on a ground-ball out to the right side and scored on Maybin’s line-drive single up the middle. Gaviglio seemed doomed for more trouble when he walked Kole Calhoun. But he coaxed a routine, inning-ending 5-4-3 double play off the bat of Albert Pujols to end the inning.

Gaviglio retired 10 of the next 11 batters he faced before being lifted with one out in the seventh. That one runner he didn’t retire was a leadoff single to Yunel Escobar to start the seventh. With one out and Escobar on first and Gaviglio at 81 pitches, Servais called on lefty Marc Rzepczynski to replace Gaviglio.

Seattle’s lefty specialist promptly gave up a double to lefty-swinging Luis Valbuena and allowed a run to score on a wild pitch. Rzepczynski allowed another run to score on a fielder’s choice to make it 4-0.

“I went to the bullpen tonight and Rzep has been very good, but he gave up a hit,” Servais said. “It happens once in a while.”