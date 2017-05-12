Backtalk: Letters to the Sports Editor.

Mariners

Here’s hoping Zunino stays

I have observed catcher Mike Zunino throughout his years with the Mariners, and each season brings with it more offensive struggles. I can’t remember a batter who has such a knack for becoming buried in the ball-and-strike count so quickly.

It seems he has been given every opportunity to succeed and has been shown patience. I would truly love to see his career take flight. But continued lack of production could result in a severing of ties. I certainly hope this does not occur. If it does, I would have the sinking feeling that he would suddenly reach his potential with a new team.

Tom Likai, Shoreline

Swing suggestions for Heredia

Edgar, Edgar, Edgar! Surely, hitting coach Edgar Martinez can see that Guillermo Heredia has a terrible swing that is reminiscent of a 30-handicap golfer’s hack!

I know, I know … he was hitting .313 entering Friday. Think of what he would produce if he were to stop diving across the plate with every swing!

Richard Cardwell, Seattle

Blame the training staff?

When a team isn’t hitting it blames the hitting coach, and when a team isn’t pitching it blames the pitching coach. Is it time to blame the training staff for the Mariners’ recent rash of injuries?

My son-in-law suggested the Mariners hire Ichiro as the stretching coach. Not a bad idea, because all the injuries are muscle- and tendon-related.

Larry Coffman, Kirkland

Still a chance for M’s

Thursday’s Times ran the blaring headline, “Mariners back to .500.” My immediate thought was “big deal.”

But then I perused the rest of the major-league standings and noticed two things. The Mariners’ record, 17-17, was exactly the same as that of the defending world-champion Chicago Cubs.

On top of that, they suddenly were a scant game out of the second wild-card spot in the American League. Ten years ago, the Colorado Rockies made it all the way to the World Series strictly on the strength of their hitting. Maybe, just maybe … ?

Lew Witham, Seattle

Focus on the positives

Reading the letters sent to you in regard to the Mariners and Brandon Roy, it becomes obvious that the only letters you publish are those that are negative.

There are a lot of negative people in the world, but frankly the less we hear from them the better.

But consistent with the profile of The Seattle Times, this is not surprising. If I am looking for positive articles, The Seattle Times is not where I would go!

Bob Holert, Kirkland

