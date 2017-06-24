Backtalk: Letters to the Sports Editor.

Mariners

Wins trump rules

The Mariners’ Jarrod Dyson had the temerity to ignore one of baseball’s unwritten rules by bunting for a hit during the sixth inning of a no-hit game Wednesday, and the media is still talking about it two days after the fact.

His successful bunt led to an eventual victory. I’m all for tradition, but the primary professional function of a ballplayer is to win.

Tom Likai, Shoreline

Right formula for M’s

Mike Zunino has become a monster. We’ve seen the reawakening of Kyle Seager, and there’s been no falloff from Mitch Haniger upon his return.

At the top of the lineup, Jean Segura and Ben Gamel are getting on base with as much regularity as any combo in baseball, setting the table for Robinson Cano and Nelson Cruz.

To make a deep playoff run with this offense, the pitching need only be adequate. The Mariners can fill that bill.

Lew Witham, Seattle

Bats right, throws left

Larry Coffman, in last week’s Backtalk, mentioned the rarity of players who bat right and throw left like Mariners draft pick Evan White. Mr. Coffman asks if anyone can “tell him of a current MLB player or Hall of Famer who does so … other than a switch-hitter.”

He needs to pay more attention to the Mariners. Guillermo Heredia, one of our very promising outfielders, bats right and throws left.

Mark Thompson, Edmonds

Safeco Field compromise

How about renaming Safeco Field Boeing Flyaway Field? Certainly related to Boeing’s business and a nice tip o’ the cap to Dave Niehaus.

Chris Middaugh, North Bend

Seahawks

Cornerback is an issue

When looking at the Seahawks’ roster, the offensive line should be better. The big question is at right-side cornerback.

I’m really hoping rookie Shaquill Griffin turns out to be the real deal, because I just don’t see Jeremy Lane as a Legion of Boom starter.

Slo Mo Shun II (online commenter)

NBA draft

Good publicity for UW

Some might not view Markelle Fultz, who was the top overall pick in Thursday’s NBA draft after spending one season at Washington, as a “real Husky,” because he wasn’t around for very long, and I can understand that to an extent, but I’ll gladly take the national exposure. Go Dawgs!

KeepCalm (online commenter)

What could have been

Michael Porter Jr., who was granted a release from his letter of intent after coach Lorenzo Romar was fired, has next for 2018. It could have been back-to-back No. 1 overall NBA draft picks from UW.

Sir-Swish-A-Lot (online commenter)

Send us your backtalk:

Letters bearing real names, addresses and telephone numbers for verification are considered for publication. Please limit letters to 125 words or less.

They are subject to editing and become the property of The Times. Mail to: Backtalk, Seattle Times Sports, P.O. Box 70, Seattle, WA 98111. Or email to: sports@seattletimes.com