Mariners
Wins trump rules
The Mariners’ Jarrod Dyson had the temerity to ignore one of baseball’s unwritten rules by bunting for a hit during the sixth inning of a no-hit game Wednesday, and the media is still talking about it two days after the fact.
His successful bunt led to an eventual victory. I’m all for tradition, but the primary professional function of a ballplayer is to win.
Tom Likai, Shoreline
Right formula for M’s
Mike Zunino has become a monster. We’ve seen the reawakening of Kyle Seager, and there’s been no falloff from Mitch Haniger upon his return.
At the top of the lineup, Jean Segura and Ben Gamel are getting on base with as much regularity as any combo in baseball, setting the table for Robinson Cano and Nelson Cruz.
To make a deep playoff run with this offense, the pitching need only be adequate. The Mariners can fill that bill.
Lew Witham, Seattle
Bats right, throws left
Larry Coffman, in last week’s Backtalk, mentioned the rarity of players who bat right and throw left like Mariners draft pick Evan White. Mr. Coffman asks if anyone can “tell him of a current MLB player or Hall of Famer who does so … other than a switch-hitter.”
He needs to pay more attention to the Mariners. Guillermo Heredia, one of our very promising outfielders, bats right and throws left.
Mark Thompson, Edmonds
Safeco Field compromise
How about renaming Safeco Field Boeing Flyaway Field? Certainly related to Boeing’s business and a nice tip o’ the cap to Dave Niehaus.
Chris Middaugh, North Bend
Seahawks
Cornerback is an issue
When looking at the Seahawks’ roster, the offensive line should be better. The big question is at right-side cornerback.
I’m really hoping rookie Shaquill Griffin turns out to be the real deal, because I just don’t see Jeremy Lane as a Legion of Boom starter.
Slo Mo Shun II (online commenter)
NBA draft
Good publicity for UW
Some might not view Markelle Fultz, who was the top overall pick in Thursday’s NBA draft after spending one season at Washington, as a “real Husky,” because he wasn’t around for very long, and I can understand that to an extent, but I’ll gladly take the national exposure. Go Dawgs!
KeepCalm (online commenter)
What could have been
Michael Porter Jr., who was granted a release from his letter of intent after coach Lorenzo Romar was fired, has next for 2018. It could have been back-to-back No. 1 overall NBA draft picks from UW.
Sir-Swish-A-Lot (online commenter)
