Backtalk: Letters to the Sports Editor.

Mariners

Not impressed with moves

From this corner’s perspective, the cumulative effect of the Mariners’ off-season wheeling and dealing, has been to jettison a lot of mediocre players in order to land a lot more. Shortstop Jean Segura might be the one exception, though there is no precedent for a National Leaguer coming off an impressive season and repeating that level of success in Seattle.

Lew Witham, Seattle

A winning formula?

Drew Smyly, who was acquired by the Mariners on Wednesday, is a fly-ball pitcher. He doesn’t function with a dominant fastball. He functions by fooling batters with pitches in the zone that look like they will end up lower than they really are. He gets guys out by getting them to pop up.

Safeco Field is a roomy ballpark with weather patterns that tend to kill fly balls. And GM Jerry Dipoto just populated the outfield with guys that are fleet-footed and sure-handed.

Fly-ball pitcher + large ballpark + athletic defensive outfielders = lots and lots of can-o-corn outs.

prssoapbar (online commenter)

Rotation needs an ace

I really like the athleticism on the Mariners’ roster, but even with Drew Smyly the starting rotation is a mix of one potential ace (James Paxton) and five or six middle-of-the-rotation guys.

KokoPup (online commenter)

M’s filled pitching needs

It’s so good to have trades and signings that make sense. We needed starting pitching, and Jerry Dipoto got starting pitching. No more signing guys like Carlos Silva; that alone is a massive improvement.

gustavM (online commenter)

Seattle arena

Renovation a bad idea

Renovating KeyArena is a ridiculous idea! Let Chris Hansen’s group build its arena in Sodo near the light rail, I-5 and Highway 99 access. Traffic and parking will be an absolute nightmare by Seattle Center. City planners are about a decade too late on this KeyArena plan.

Beacon Rosie (online commenter)

Leave it to the experts

AECOM, the firm that prepared a report on Key­Arena’s future for the City Council, just completed the Sacramento Kings’ new digs and will build the Los Angeles Rams’ new stadium. Probably safe to assume they know what they’re doing. Renovating KeyArena will revitalize Seattle Center.

Andrei Taganov (online commenter)

Put arena near light rail

Not locating an arena adjacent to the light rail is just foolish. But then that’s the Seattle City Council.

aff (online commenter)

