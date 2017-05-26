The Bambino’s contracts and other documents demand a high price tag on the auction circuit.

Purse of the Bambino, anyone?

Auction-watchers are expecting another windfall when the Yankees’ copy of the 1919 sales contract — the one that landed them Babe Ruth from the Red Sox — goes up for bid at Lelands.com. The Red Sox version last sold for $996,000 in 2005.

And four other Ruth player contracts — 1918 Red Sox ($1.02 million), 1921-23 Yankees ($537,750), 1931-32 Yankees ($384,000) and 1935 Boston Braves ($360,000) — have raked in $2.3 million in sales the past four years.

Ruth’s combined salary in 21 seasons as a major-leaguer way back then, albeit in much different dollars: $856,850.

Headlines

• At SportsPickle.com: “Study: NHL Game 7 overtimes now the leading cause of death among Canadians.”

• At TheKicker.com: “New TD-celebration rules drag Terrell Owens out of retirement.”

Nice talk, son

The Baseball Hall of Fame honored the “Homer at the Bat” episode of “The Simpsons” in Cooperstown, N.Y., on Saturday.

There wasn’t a dry eye in the place by the time Bart finished dad’s introductory speech.

Grab a No. 2 pencil

An Illinois state trooper pulled over ex-NASCAR driver Tony Stewart on I-88 near DeKalb and let him off with a warning for:

a) improper lane usage

b) bump-drafting

c) trading paint

Yogi at the bat

One Cub once famously said, “Let’s play two!” This one said let’s not play at all.

A high-school girls softball game in Wells River, Vt., had to be canceled when a juvenile bear wandered into one of the dugouts and showed no intention of leaving.

Cart blanch

Two players at the NCAA Women’s Golf Championships who used a cart to take a bathroom break were given two-stroke penalties.

So who’s running the show there, Roger Goodell?

He’s not alone

Rashad McCants says dating a Kardashian killed his NBA career.

“Take a number and get in line, pal,” said about two dozen other former pro athletes.

Excessive celebration?

Giants running back Rashad Jennings just won “Dancing with the Stars.”

Partner Emma Slater was more relieved than elated — for the fact he didn’t spike her in celebration.

Quote marks

• David O’Brien of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, via Twitter, after a Braves game resumed after a 3-hour rain delay at 12:58 a.m.: “If Purgatory has a network, it’s showing the resumption of this game.”

• Mike Hart of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, after ex-Packers RB Eddie Lacy hit the scales at 253 pounds in his first offseason weigh-in as a Seahawk: “He will be running wide.”

• Comic Torben Rolfsen, on the NFL easing its restrictions on touchdown celebrations: “The Browns and Rams asked if it’s OK on field goals.”

Signing off

Emojipedia has developed a tool that lets people know when their favorite symbol is no longer cool.

I stuck it on my cellphone, and the 49ers’ logo popped up.

Where’s the safety, man?

The NFL is reducing overtime periods by five minutes this season, it says, in the name of “player safety.”

But the league wants to add two more games — 120 minutes — to the schedule in the name of … what again, exactly?

Aces wild

A broken pipe caused a large sinkhole has formed in front of the Mar-a-Lago Club.

Or, as intrepid publicists there are spinning it, our new one-hole, par-1 golf course.

Chip shots

Chip Kelly has joined ESPN, as a studio analyst for college football and the NFL.

Pundits immediately predicted he’ll break the network record for largest cue cards.

Strike out

A certain Mets farmhand hit an unsuspecting fan of the Lakewood (N.J.) Blue Claws square in the groin with an errant warmup throw.

Next up on the team’s promotional docket: Tim Tebow Cup Night?

A party animal?

Gronk — as in Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski — is the name of the new K-9 police dog in Athol, Mass.

More headlines

• At SportsPickle.com: “CBS dumps Tony Romo after Dak Prescott expresses interest in broadcasting career.”

• At TheKicker.com: “LeBron pretty sure heckling fan is David Blatt.”

Quote marks

• Rocanville (Sask.) High School javelin thrower Chris Lonseth, to the nearby Moosomin World-Spectator, after breaking a regional-meet record that had stood for 59 years: “It feels good to beat something that’s older than dad, even.”

• Greg Cote of the Miami Herald, on the Kentucky Derby: “They call it ‘The Run for the Roses.’ Which also is what I do when I suddenly realize I’ve forgotten my wife’s birthday.”

• Steve Rosenbloom of the Chicago Tribune, after Bears chairman George McCaskey said Jay Cutler epitomized what it took to be a Bear: “And I’m thinking, that means paid too much while delivering too little and failing to win a Super Bowl.”

• Janice Hough of LeftCoastSportsBabe.com, after Nike re-signed Odell Beckham Jr. to a shoe contract reportedly worth about $5 million a year: “Waiting for the Laval Ball OBJ diss in 3… 2 … 1 …”

• RJ Currie of SportsDeke.com, on the Ottawa Senators’ 0-6 record in Game 7s: “Even my 1990 VW isn’t that bad in the clutch.”

• Mike Bianchi of the Orlando (Fla.) Sentinel, suggesting three things more intriguing than this year’s NBA playoffs: “1) Rice cakes; 2) Waiting for a YouTube video to buffer; 3) Company meetings.”

• Eric Kolenich of the Richmond (Va.) Times-Dispatch, on Alternative Fats, the live pig mascot of the independent-league St. Paul Saints: “What’s next, a ballpark craft beer called ‘Fake Brews’?”

• Brad Dickson of the Omaha (Neb.) World-Herald, on the bowler who needed just 86.9 seconds to roll a perfect game: “When I go bowling, it usually takes me at least 20 minutes to find the right ball.”