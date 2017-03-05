With an already depleted roster from the World Baseball Classic, the Mariners had to play a pair of split squad games on Sunday, losing both.

A’s 5 , Mariners (SS) 4 at Peoria Stadium

Notable

Felix Hernandez made his last start of the Cactus League before his extended hiatus to pitch for Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic. Hernandez shook off some early command issues in the first inning, where he gave up two runs, and came back to pitch two scoreless innings. In three innings of work, he allowed the two runs on four hits with no walks and five strikeouts. Hernandez’s fastball sat around 89-91 in the first two innings, but bumped up to 91-92 mph in his final inning of work where he struck out Adam Rosales and Stephen Vogt.

Chase De Jong made his debut with the Mariners, tossing two innings and giving up two runs (one earned) on three hits with a walk and a strikeout.

Lefty James Pazos continued his solid spring, posting a third scoreless, one-inning appearance. Pazos gave up a one-out hit but struck out the final two hitters he faced, flashing a fastball that touched 95 mph.

Hard-throwing right-hander Thyago Vieira had his first struggles of the spring, losing command of his fastball in his one inning of work. Vieira, who can throw his fastball up to 102 mph, couldn’t locate his best pitch in the strike zone. He gave up a run on a hit with three walks. He threw 32 pitches with just 17 strikes.

Player of the game

Daniel Vogelbach showed some of his versatility. The big first baseman launched a RBI double to deep left-center off of lefty Daniel Coulombe and then singled to left field off of hard-throwing reliever John Axford. A day before, Vogelbach lashed a hard single to right field through the Rockies shift.

“He’s very comfortable hitting the ball the other way,” manager Scott Servais said. “I think he sees himself as a guy who likes the ball out over the plate and going the other way.”

Quotable

“He’s learning. He’s learning. It is part of the process. It’s been a lot. He’s coming a long way in a year. I like the arm. I like the stuff. He got a little out of whack today, but he was able to get out of it. He’s learning and it was a good experience for him.” — Servais on Vieira

Highlights

Link to MLB.com highlights.

On Tap

The Mariners will host the Texas Rangers at Peoria Stadium on Monday. Left-hander Drew Smyly will make his second start of the spring. Also scheduled to pitch are right-handers Max Povse, Cody Martin and Jean Machi and lefty Nick Hagadone are also scheduled to pitch. The Rangers will start right-hander A.J. Griffin. First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. The game will be televised on Root Sports and MLB.TV and also broadcast on ESPN 710 and www.mariners.com

The Mariners will also play a “B” game against the Padres on Field No. 1 of their side of the complex to get some pitchers work. Right-handers Rob Whalen, Dan Altavilla, Nick Vincent, Shae Simmons and Peter Tago and lefty Marc Rzepczynski will throw in that game.