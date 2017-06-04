Miranda threw a four-hitter for his first career complete game as the Mariners cruised pat Tampa Bay 7-1.
Ariel Miranda pitched a four-hitter for his first career complete game, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Tampa Bay Rays 7-1 on Sunday to sweep their weekend series.
Miranda (6-2) struck out a career-high nine and walked one. He has allowed only seven earned runs in 30 innings over his last five starts.
Nelson Cruz hit a two-run homer and Mike Zunino picked up two more RBI in Seattle’s seventh win in eight games. Jarrod Dyson also drove in two runs.
Tampa Bay right-hander Erasmo Ramirez (3-1) pitched 4 2/3 innings against his first major league team, allowing four runs and seven hits.
Most Read Stories
- In Seattle, is it now taboo to be friends with a Republican? | Danny Westneat
- ‘There’s going to be a lot of dead gangsters’: Inside King County’s surging gang war
- Garfield teacher pepper-sprayed by Seattle police to receive $100,000 settlement WATCH
- Paul Allen’s colossal Stratolaunch plane emerges from its lair VIEW
- Terror attack on London Bridge leaves 7 dead; police shoot 3 VIEW
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.