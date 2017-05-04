The Mariners are 13-16 on the season and 8-4 at Safeco Field — they’ve won their past three series at home.

Ariel Miranda’s limitations as a starting pitcher have been well documented. The lack of a consistent and viable breaking ball and the struggles to shut down hitters for a third plate appearance in the game are factors that aren’t easy to overlook.

The work to improve both will be continuous, but there are signs of improvement.

On Thursday night, Miranda shook off early command issues in the first two innings, settled in and used ample run support provided by his teammates to lead the Mariners to a solid 11-3 victory and a series win over the Angels.

Friday Texas @ Mariners, 7:10 p.m., ROOT

Seattle improved to 13-16 on the season and 8-4 at Safeco Field. The Mariners have won their past three series at home.

Miranda seemed destined for a four-inning start filled with runs, base runners and hard contact. Instead he pitched seven innings, giving up two runs on seven hits with a walk and five strikeouts.

Given a 1-0 lead in the first tinning on Nelson Cruz’s RBI double to right-center, Miranda handed them right back in the top of the second, giving up two runs on a RBI double to the Angels No. 9 hitter and back-up catcher Juan Graterol.

His fastball command was spotty and his offspeed pitches were either up in the zone or in the dirt in front of the plate.

But like he’s done in previous outings, Miranda didn’t panic. He just kept throwing his pitches, making an adjustment and getting a little crisper with each inning. He wouldn’t allow another run over the next five innings and just three baserunners.

It also helped that his team gave him a healthy amount of run support. The Mariners took the lead for good in the third inning, scoring three runs, highlighted Guillermo Heredia’s bloop two-run double into right field.

From there, the Mariners played add-on against erratic rookie starter Alex Meyer, who was called up from Class AAA Salt Lake City to make the start.

Outfielder Ben Gamel led the way, reaching base five times in five plate appearances. Gamel walked his first two times and then had a double and two singles, scoring two runs and driving in two runs.

Much-maligned first baseman Danny Valencia also had a monster game, going 4-for-5 with an RBI single and a solo homer into the upper deck of left field.